Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum to host Valentine Tea

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

A Very Valentine Celebration and Tea is set for Saturday, Feb. 4 from 2-4 p.m. at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library in Staunton.

There will be games, crafts and a museum scavenger hunt. The event will conclude with a traditional three course tea with savories, sweets, and scones. This event is suggested for children ages 6-11, the cost is $20.00/child, reservations are required. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.

Register online at woodrowwilson.org/events. For more information, contact Susan Laser @ (540) 885-0897 X110 or museumeducator@woodrowwilson.org.