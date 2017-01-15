Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library lecture series examines entry into World War I

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library’s ongoing commemoration of the 100th anniversary of World War I continues with the lecture series “America Joins the Fight: The U.S. Enters World War I.”

The topics to be discussed were selected specifically for their particular interest to the general public. The lecture series opens Sunday, January 22nd at 2:00 p.m. as museum curator, Andrew Phillips discusses America’s attempt to stay neutral amidst the provocations which eventually led to war.

The series continues Monday, February 20th, Presidents Day, at 2:00 p.m. as WWPL CEO, Robin von Seldeneck, examines Wilson’s role in neutrality efforts and the lead up toward American involvement in the war.

On Sunday, March 12th at 2:00 p.m.museum educators, Heather Sutton and Susan Laser explore the uniforms, weapons, and artifacts from their extensive collection as they depict the life of an everyday soldier during World War I as well as the preparations for war on the home front.

The lecture series concludes Thursday evening April 6th and Saturday April 7th with the symposium “America Joins the Fight.”

All four events in the lecture series are free and open to the public and will take place in the Library and Research Center of the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library located at 235 East Beverley St. Staunton.

Those interested in receiving more information about the lecture series should contact Bob Robinson at rrobinson@woodrowwilson.org or call (540) 885-0897 ext. 102.