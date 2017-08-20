Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library accepting applications to student leader program

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is accepting applications for the Woodrow Wilson Student Leadership Program.

The program seeks to enrich students from the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades who demonstrate leadership, integrity, and academic excellence.

Participants in this program will learn about the contributions made by Woodrow Wilson, enabling them to apply his principles as they assume leadership roles within their schools and communities. Students will be given the opportunity to improve their personal skills through interactive programs and will gain confidence which will benefit them as they apply for college and subsequent employment. The program will meet four times during the school year including a trip to the US Capitol.

There is no charge for the program however; the participants will be responsible for personal expenses such as travel to and from the library. Students will be selected based on an online application and teacher references. We are committed to providing an invaluable opportunity to the students. Applications may be found online at woodrowwilson.org/education.

For more information contact museumeducator@woodrowwilson.org or Susan Laser at 540-855-0897 x 110.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.