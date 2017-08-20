 jump to example.com

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library accepting applications to student leader program

Published Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 7:55 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library is accepting applications for the Woodrow Wilson Student Leadership Program.

woodrow wilson presidential libraryThe program seeks to enrich students from the 10th, 11th, and 12th grades who demonstrate leadership, integrity, and academic excellence.

Participants in this program will learn about the contributions made by Woodrow Wilson, enabling them to apply his principles as they assume leadership roles within their schools and communities. Students will be given the opportunity to improve their personal skills through interactive programs and will gain confidence which will benefit them as they apply for college and subsequent employment. The program will meet four times during the school year including a trip to the US Capitol.

There is no charge for the program however; the participants will be responsible for personal expenses such as travel to and from the library. Students will be selected based on an online application and teacher references. We are committed to providing an invaluable opportunity to the students. Applications may be found online at woodrowwilson.org/education.

For more information contact museumeducator@woodrowwilson.org or Susan Laser at 540-855-0897 x 110.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

Discussion
  • Susan Hastings

    So will this program teach Wilson’s racist ideas, too?

 
Recent Posts
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library lecture series examines entry into World War I
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library announces new winter hours
Woodrow Wilson Library celebrating National Park Service
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library exhibit examines 1916, 2016 elections
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library announces new digital library
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library CEO Robin von Seldeneck appointed VAM Director
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library hosts Flag Day celebration
Students complete Woodrow Wilson Leadership Program
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library plans Presidents Day festivities
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library announces new winter hours
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library introduces Virtual Visits
Woodrow Wilson birthday celebration set for Dec. 28
Fall Symposium at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library announces crowdfunding campaign for digitization project.
Woodrow Wilson papers to be available in digital edition
Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library announces new leadership
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 