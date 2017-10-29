Women’s soccer: VMI season ends with 1-0 loss to Western Carolina

Emily Threatt scored just 4:01 into the game for the only goal of the contest as #4 Western Carolina edged #5 VMI, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2017 SoCon Women’s Soccer Championship Sunday in Cullowhee, N.C.

With the victory, Western Carolina advances to play the winner of #8 ETSU – #1 Furman. VMI’s season ends with a 7-11-1 mark, tied for the third-most wins in program history.

On this day, Threatt struck in the fifth minute off an assist from Megan McCallister. It was Threatt’s sixth goal of the year and good enough for the game-winner, the third consecutive match between the teams decided by a 1-0 score.

The Keydets put together numerous offensive threats throughout the contest, as nine of their 10 shots were on goal, a particularly high percentage. WCU keeper Jacquelyn Gnassi made nine saves, however, including four in a 10-minute span midway through the first half to help her team survive the Keydet attack and advance in the tournament.

“We played well today,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “I’m especially proud of our seniors, who went out leaving everything they had on the field. We fought hard every game this season and to finish tied for fourth in the conference is a great foundation to build on for next year. Today though, Gnassi made some tremendous saves to help carry WCU.”

For the match, Western Carolina outshot VMI 15-10. WCU (8-9-2) held a 9-5 edge in corners and VMI’s Ceci Keppeler made six saves, all in the second half.

In the loss, senior Amy Horney set a new school record for games played with 78. The team’s four conference wins tied for the third-most in school history, and it was the first time VMI finished at .500 or better in conference play since 2009.