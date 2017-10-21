Women’s soccer: VMI downs The Citadel, 1-0

A 29th-minute goal by Amy Horney broke a scoreless tie and sent the VMI Keydets past The Citadel Bulldogs, 1-0, in SoCon women’s soccer action Friday in Lexington, Va. With the victory, VMI moved into a tie for fourth place in the Southern Conference with one match remaining in the regular season.

After VMI (6-10-1, 3-4-1 SoCon) had controlled the run of play for much of the early portions of the contest, Taylor Callahan was awarded a free kick around 10 yards on VMI’s offensive side of the field. She drilled it into the middle of the box and Horney finished cleanly for her second goal of the season, and the only goal of the contest.

The Citadel (5-11, 0-8) had brief chances in the second half, including a corner kick that resulted in a free ball in the box. The Bulldogs could not put the resultant loose ball into the net, however, as VMI goalkeeper Ceci Keppeler smothered it to preserve the shutout.

“Today was a good, hard-fought match against a scrappy opponent,” said VMI head coach Chris Bergmann. “Amy Horney did a great job to finish the free kick and, while we weren’t able to complete other chances, we were able to hold off The Citadel’s attempts to come back. We look forward to what should be a crucial match Sunday against Mercer.”

For the match, The Citadel outshot VMI 12-10 but VMI held a 9-3 edge in corner kicks. Keppeler was credited with three saves, while Logan Leask and Kaeley Johnston made one stop apiece.

VMI women’s soccer wraps up its regular season Sunday against Mercer. Opening kick is set for 2 p.m., and shortly before the contest, this year’s senior class will be honored.