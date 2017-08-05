 jump to example.com

Women’s soccer: Virginia ranked No. 11 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll

Published Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 7:52 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia women’s soccer team enters the 2017 season ranked No. 11 in the first poll released by the United Soccer Coaches (USC) on Friday (Aug. 4). The USC was formerly known as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).

virginia soccerVirginia opens the 2017 campaign in the same position as the final poll released by the organization at the conclusion of the 2016 season. Last year, the Cavaliers posted a 15-5-2 record, advancing to the Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the 12th consecutive season.

Virginia will play six teams ranked in the USCA preseason rankings, including five home contests against teams ranked in the top 18. The Cavaliers lone road match against a team ranked in the USCA preseason poll is at No. 1 West Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Cavaliers return 15 letterwinners from last season’s squad, while welcoming another recruiting class ranked among the nation’s best and including four players with international experience and high levels of success at the high school and club level.

Senior forward Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.), who scored eight goals and added three assists last season, was named a preseason All-ACC selection by the league’s coaches on Thursday. She is joined on the attack by sophomore Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) who also scored eight goals a year ago. Also returning are sophomore forward Alissa Gorzak (Naperville, Ill.), who was named an All-ACC third team selection as a freshman, and sophomore midfielder Zoe Morse (East Lansing, Michigan), who was an ACC All-Freshman selection last season.

The Cavaliers host a preseason exhibition match against the U18 U.S. Youth National Team at 6 p.m. on August 13 before kicking off the 2017 campaign with two straight road matches. Virginia will play its first home match of the season against Liberty at 2 p.m. on August 27.

 

2017 Ticket Information

Virginia soccer season tickets are on sale and offer the best value. All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Reserved season tickets are $45. Reserved season tickets were sold out in 2016 and those ticket holders have the first opportunity to renew their seats for 2017. All new orders will be placed on a waitlist and customers will be contacted after the July 21 priority ordering deadline regarding their status. General Admission season tickets also are available for adults ($20), Youth/Senior ($15) and UVA Faculty/Staff ($15). General Admission seating is available in the bleacher seats in the grandstand at Klöckner Stadium as well as on the grass hillside.

Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 7 and are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
2017-18 Norfolk State basketball schedule revealed
William & Mary basketball set to depart for Jamaica
Dash run away with 8-2 win over Potomac
DeMasi’s career highs highlight 5-2 Hillcats win
Squirrels rise up in ninth: Steal Game 1 in NH
Wielansky, Sutera lead 2017 All-VBL team
How does Canada’s newly released “Food Guide” differ from recommendations offered up by the U.S. government?
Staunton Police seek help locating missing teen
Virginia Tech research team calls for examination of connection between human health, environment in Central Appalachia
Shakespeare campers perform this weekend
Warner, Isakson bill to preserve patient access to home infusion services
Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League recommends DEQ postpone water certification process
Peace, Love and Little Donuts sweetens Harrisonburg
Candidates pledge support of agriculture, forestry during Roanoke forum
Winston-Salem powers over P-Nats 9-2
Farm Bureau calls agriculture education bill before Congress ‘critical’ for industry’s future
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 