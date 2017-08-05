Women’s soccer: Virginia ranked No. 11 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll

The Virginia women’s soccer team enters the 2017 season ranked No. 11 in the first poll released by the United Soccer Coaches (USC) on Friday (Aug. 4). The USC was formerly known as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA).

Virginia opens the 2017 campaign in the same position as the final poll released by the organization at the conclusion of the 2016 season. Last year, the Cavaliers posted a 15-5-2 record, advancing to the Round of 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the 12th consecutive season.

Virginia will play six teams ranked in the USCA preseason rankings, including five home contests against teams ranked in the top 18. The Cavaliers lone road match against a team ranked in the USCA preseason poll is at No. 1 West Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 24.

The Cavaliers return 15 letterwinners from last season’s squad, while welcoming another recruiting class ranked among the nation’s best and including four players with international experience and high levels of success at the high school and club level.

Senior forward Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.), who scored eight goals and added three assists last season, was named a preseason All-ACC selection by the league’s coaches on Thursday. She is joined on the attack by sophomore Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) who also scored eight goals a year ago. Also returning are sophomore forward Alissa Gorzak (Naperville, Ill.), who was named an All-ACC third team selection as a freshman, and sophomore midfielder Zoe Morse (East Lansing, Michigan), who was an ACC All-Freshman selection last season.

The Cavaliers host a preseason exhibition match against the U18 U.S. Youth National Team at 6 p.m. on August 13 before kicking off the 2017 campaign with two straight road matches. Virginia will play its first home match of the season against Liberty at 2 p.m. on August 27.

2017 Ticket Information

Virginia soccer season tickets are on sale and offer the best value. All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Reserved season tickets are $45. Reserved season tickets were sold out in 2016 and those ticket holders have the first opportunity to renew their seats for 2017. All new orders will be placed on a waitlist and customers will be contacted after the July 21 priority ordering deadline regarding their status. General Admission season tickets also are available for adults ($20), Youth/Senior ($15) and UVA Faculty/Staff ($15). General Admission seating is available in the bleacher seats in the grandstand at Klöckner Stadium as well as on the grass hillside.

Single-game tickets go on sale Aug. 7 and are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4.