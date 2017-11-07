Women’s soccer: Virginia hosts St. Francis in NCAA Tournament first round Saturday

The Virginia women’s soccer team is a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Saint Francis (Pa.) (10-7-3) in a first-round matchup at Klöckner Stadium at 7 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 11), the NCAA announced with the release of the tournament bracket on Monday.

Tickets for the game are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for adult general admission and $5 for youth/students of participating schools with valid ID/senior citizen general admission. Fans can order tickets for the tournament online at VirginiaSports.com and by phone through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 800-542-UVA1 (8821) or 434-924-UVA1 (8821) beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 7). Tickets are also available at the gate beginning one hour prior to the start of play.

Paid parking will be available in the John Paul Jones Arena surface lots and garage, the McCue lot, and the University Hall and Cage lots for $5. Free public parking will be available in the Emmet/Ivy Garage.

This season marks the 20th time in the past 24 years the Cavaliers have hosted NCAA Tournament play at Klöckner Stadium. Overall, Virginia has a 32-12-4 record in home NCAA Tournament games.

Virginia is making its 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and its 30th overall. Only North Carolina and Notre Dame have longer active streaks of tournament appearances. Last season, Virginia advanced to the Round of 16 for the 12th consecutive season before seeing its NCAA Tournament run come to an end to No. 2 seed Georgetown.

This season, Virginia holds an 11-5-4 record entering the NCAA Tournament. Four of the five losses have come to teams ranked in the top five of the polls and all have come against teams ranked in the top 10 nationally at some point this season. Virginia also has wins over then No. 2 West Virginia on the road and No. 5 Penn State at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers finished fourth in the ACC this season.

The Cavaliers have four All-ACC selections this season with Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.), Megan Reid (Orinda, Calif.), Phoebe McClernon (West Chester, Pa.) and Taryn Torres (Frisco, Texas) all being honored by the league’s coaches. Latsko earned All-ACC first team honors, while Reid was a second-team selection. McClernon and Torres were both third team honorees, while Torres was also named an All-Freshman team selection.

St. Francis advanced to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Northeast Conference tournament. The Red Flash secured the title in penalty kicks after playing Fairleigh Dickinson to a scoreless draw in the championship match. It’s the third NEC title for St. Francis in the last five years and second consecutive title.

The Red Flash have scored 34 goals this season and are led by Alyssa McGhee with 10 goals and 10 assists. She is the NEC Offensive Player of the Year. Julia Hernan has all the decisions in goal. She has posted eight shutouts and allowed 29 goals on the season.

The winner of Saturday’s match will advance to face the winner of Pepperdine and Cal State Fullerton in the second round. Second and third round action will be hosted by No. 2 seed UCLA.