Women’s soccer: UVA hosts U18 U.S. Youth National Team on Sunday

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The No. 11 UVA women’s soccer team will see its first action of the season at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday, hosting the U18 U.S. Youth National Team in an exhibition match at 6 p.m.Admission to the match is free to the public.

The U18 U.S. Youth National Team will also play Maryland on Sunday afternoon, facing off with the Terrapins at4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia, who is ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll released last week by the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America), open the 2017 season on the road at UNCW on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers will play two road contests before playing the first home match of the season against Liberty at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

The Cavaliers return 15 letterwinners from last season’s squad, while welcoming another recruiting class ranked among the nation’s best and including four players with international experience and high levels of success at the high school and club level.

Senior forward Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.), who scored eight goals and added three assists last season, was named a preseason All-ACC selection by the league’s coaches on Thursday. She is joined on the attack by sophomore Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) who also scored eight goals a year ago. Also returning are sophomore forward Alissa Gorzak (Naperville, Ill.), who was named an All-ACC third team selection as a freshman, and sophomore midfielder Zoe Morse (East Lansing, Michigan), who was an ACC All-Freshman selection last season.

2017 Ticket Information

Virginia soccer season tickets are on sale and offer the best value. All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Reserved season tickets are $45. Reserved season tickets were sold out in 2016 and those ticket holders have the first opportunity to renew their seats for 2017. General Admission season tickets also are available for adults ($20), Youth/Senior ($15) and UVA Faculty/Staff ($15). General Admission seating is available in the bleacher seats in the grandstand at Klöckner Stadium as well as on the grass hillside.

Single-game tickets are also on sale and are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4.