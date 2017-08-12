 jump to example.com

Women’s soccer: UVA hosts U18 U.S. Youth National Team on Sunday

Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 12:10 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The No. 11 UVA women’s soccer team will see its first action of the season at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday, hosting the U18 U.S. Youth National Team in an exhibition match at 6 p.m.Admission to the match is free to the public.

virginia soccerThe U18 U.S. Youth National Team will also play Maryland on Sunday afternoon, facing off with the Terrapins at4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

Virginia, who is ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll released last week by the United Soccer Coaches (formerly the National Soccer Coaches Association of America), open the 2017 season on the road at UNCW on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m. The Cavaliers will play two road contests before playing the first home match of the season against Liberty at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 27.

The Cavaliers return 15 letterwinners from last season’s squad, while welcoming another recruiting class ranked among the nation’s best and including four players with international experience and high levels of success at the high school and club level.

Senior forward Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.), who scored eight goals and added three assists last season, was named a preseason All-ACC selection by the league’s coaches on Thursday. She is joined on the attack by sophomore Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) who also scored eight goals a year ago. Also returning are sophomore forward Alissa Gorzak (Naperville, Ill.), who was named an All-ACC third team selection as a freshman, and sophomore midfielder Zoe Morse (East Lansing, Michigan), who was an ACC All-Freshman selection last season.

2017 Ticket Information

Virginia soccer season tickets are on sale and offer the best value. All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Reserved season tickets are $45. Reserved season tickets were sold out in 2016 and those ticket holders have the first opportunity to renew their seats for 2017. General Admission season tickets also are available for adults ($20), Youth/Senior ($15) and UVA Faculty/Staff ($15). General Admission seating is available in the bleacher seats in the grandstand at Klöckner Stadium as well as on the grass hillside.

Single-game tickets are also on sale and are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA Saturday athletics events canceled
Hillcats win big in series opener with Dash
Soul Choice Theatre resents ‘Before You Say I Do’ at Altria Theater
Augusta County property reassessment under way
Changes in traffic pattern, congestion possible during Lock’n Music Festival
Gindl grants Squirrels win with walk-off
Keys rally, drop Potomac, 4-2
Virginia Tech expert warns against over reaction in North Korean standoff
Sierra Club endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Anthem leaves federal health insurance exchange in Virginia: Reactions
McAuliffe on Charlottesville rally: ‘Stay away’
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The end of the world as we know it?
Liberty alum Ray Chen selected No. 1 in Chinese Basketball Association draft
Road construction begins at Frontier Center in Staunton
National 811 Day: Call 811 before you dig
William & Mary wraps perfect Jamaica trip with 71-47 win over Minto 79ers
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 