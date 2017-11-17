Women’s soccer: No. 12 Virginia shuts out Pepperdine, advances in NCAA Tournament

The No. 12 Virginia (13-5-4) women’s soccer team continued to advance in the NCAA Tournament, picking up a 3-0 win over Pepperdine (15-3-3) on Friday night at Drake Stadium on the UCLA campus.

With the win, Virginia advanced to the Round of 16 for the 13th consecutive season. It was the first time this season that a team scored more than one goal on the Waves.

With the win, the Cavaliers will advance to face the winner of UCLA and Northwestern played after the conclusion of the match between Virginia and Pepperdine. Virginia has not played Northwestern since the 1995 season, while UCLA and Virginia faced each other earlier this season in Charlottesville. The Bruins picked up a 2-1 win over the Cavaliers in that match.

Veronica Latsko (Venetia, Pa.), Betsy Brandon (Littleton, Colo.) and Ayan Adu (Ashburn, Va.) scored the goals for the Cavaliers, while goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) posted her ninth solo shutout of the season.