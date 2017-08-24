Women’s soccer: No. 10 Virginia takes 2-1 victory at No. 2 West Virginia

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Megan Reid (Orinda, Calif.) came up with the golden goal on Thursday night, finding the back of the net in the 106th minute as No. 10 Virginia (2-0-0) defeated No. 2 West Virginia (1-1-0) by a score of 2-1.

Following a foul in the second overtime period, the Cavaliers got a free kick from just outside the top left corner of the box. Virginia played the ball in where it was loose in a scrum before Montana Sutton (Bedminster, N.J.) tapped the ball forward to Reid, who slipped it past the keeper on the left side for the win.

It’s only the third regular-season win by a road team at West Virginia dating back to the season opener of the 2014 season.

Taylor Ziemer (Santa Rosa, Calif.) scored the first goal of the match for the Cavaliers in the 68th minute before West Virginia would tie it up with its own goal in the 78th minute.

Virginia will now return home, hosting Liberty at 2 p.m. on Sunday (Aug. 27) in the home-opener for the Cavaliers.