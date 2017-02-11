 jump to example.com

Women’s lacrosse: UVA falls 11-10 to Elon

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 8:38 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva lacrosseThe UVA women’s lacrosse team (0-1) fell 11-10 to Elon (2-0) in its season opener on Saturday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers were down 10-7, but mounted a comeback with three-straight goals to tie the game at 10-10 with just over six minutes remaining. UVA had the ball, but a shot clock violation gave it back to Elon with 20 seconds to play. The Phoenix converted a free position shot with one second on the clock to take the win.

Virginia shared the ball well with seven different players scoring and five assists on the 10 goals. Seniors Besser Dyson (Alexandria, Va.) and Kelly Reese (Severna Park, Md.) along with junior Kasey Behr (North port, N.Y.) each scored two goals. Dyson added two assists. Stephanie Asher led Elon with five goals.

It was a close contest with seven ties. Elon was on the board first with a goal by Asher. The Cavaliers responded quickly when freshman Sammy Mueller (Pelham, N.Y.) scored her first collegiate goal to tie it up 1-1 with 25:51 to play in the first half.

UVA took its first lead, 2-1, when junior Ana Hagerup (Washington, D.C.) found Dyson open in the middle for a goal. Elon knotted the game at 2-2 before Behr scored back-to-back goals to put the Cavaliers ahead 4-2 with 9:59 to play in the first half. Three-straight goals gave Elon a 5-4 advantage, but Dyson scored with an assist from sophomore Maggie Jackson (Alexandria, Va.) to send it into halftime tied 5-5.

Elon was on the board first out of the break. UVA swung the momentum in its favor with a goal by Reese followed by a goal from freshman Nora Bowen (Lovettsville, Va.), her first collegiate goal, to lead 7-6. Elon then went on a 4-0 run to take a 10-7 advantage with just over 16 minutes to play.

A caused turnover by senior Maggie Preas (Rockville, Md.) led to a goal by Jackson on the other end to cut it to 10-8 with 14:51remaining. Two yellow cards on Elon gave the Cavaliers a man-up opportunity as junior Lilly DiNardo (Salisbury, Md.) scored her first goal of the season to cut it to one, 10-9.

After a save on a free position shot by junior goalkeeper Rachel Vander Kolk (Severna Park, Md.), Behr ran down the field and found Reese for a goal to tie the game at 10-10 with 6:34 on the clock. Another caused turnover by Preas put the ball in UVA’s possession with 1:42 to play, but the Cavaliers were unable to get a shot off as the shot clock expired to give Elon the ball. Elon then converted a free position shot with one second remaining to win the game.

Virginia led Elon in shots (27-25) and ground balls (14-13). The Phoenix had a 13-9 edge in draw controls and was 3-of-4 on free position shots. Both teams finished with six saves.

UVA will host Wales in a scrimmage on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers then travel to Richmond for a mid-week game on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 