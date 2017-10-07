Women’s Employment Workshop set for Oct. 18

The Virginia Employment Commission is holding a Women’s Employment Workshop on Thursday Oct. 18 at the Daniel Technology Center of Germanna Community College, 8121 Technology Dr, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This workshop’s topics include what employers are looking for during interviews, salary negotiations, personal image and dress codes / style, etiquette for job fairs, interviews and phone interviews, and informational interviewing.

Keynote Speaker is Dr. Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College. Her topic is “Challenges in the Workplace and How to Overcome Them.”

Attendees should bring resumes and be prepared to introduce themselves to members of an Employer Recruitment Panel. Employers represented in the panel include Walmart Distribution Center, Aramark, Plow & Hearth, American Woodmark, Lowe’s, and Virginia Employment Services. The topic for panelists is “What Employers Look for during Interviews.”

The Women’s Employment Workshop is a free event, open to the public, with limited seating. RSVPs are requested. EmailScott.Trice@vec.virginia.gov or call the Virginia Workforce Center at 963-2960.