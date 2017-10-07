 jump to example.com
 

Women’s Employment Workshop set for Oct. 18

Published Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 12:04 am

The Virginia Employment Commission is holding a Women’s Employment Workshop on Thursday Oct. 18 at the Daniel Technology Center of Germanna Community College, 8121 Technology Dr, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

newspaperThis workshop’s topics include what employers are looking for during interviews, salary negotiations, personal image and dress codes / style, etiquette for job fairs, interviews and phone interviews, and informational interviewing.

Keynote Speaker is Dr. Janet Gullickson, president of Germanna Community College.  Her topic is “Challenges in the Workplace and How to Overcome Them.”

Attendees should bring resumes and be prepared to introduce themselves to members of an Employer Recruitment Panel.  Employers represented in the panel include Walmart Distribution Center, Aramark, Plow & Hearth, American Woodmark, Lowe’s,  and Virginia Employment Services.  The topic for panelists is “What Employers Look for during Interviews.”

The Women’s Employment Workshop is a free event, open to the public, with limited seating. RSVPs are requested.  EmailScott.Trice@vec.virginia.gov  or call the Virginia Workforce Center at 963-2960.

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Alpacas convene in Doswell to compete in Virginia Alpaca and Fiber Festival
Ken Plum: Too close for comfort
Hokie BugFest creeps into Blacksburg on Oct. 14
Mark Kelly, Virginia gun safety advocates call on Ed Gillespie to release NRA questionnaire
Early goal stands as #11 UVA tops Boston College
Ralph Northam responds to Gillespie’s MS-13 attack ads
Jonathan Rauch continues Conversations in the Age of Trump series
Kaine heading to Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.