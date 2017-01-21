 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: Washington and Lee defeats Bridgewater, 84-75

Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 7:43 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

bridgewater eaglesWashington and Lee outscored Bridgewater 29-22 in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead Saturday afternoon and the Generals went on to defeat the Eagles 84-75 in ODAC women’s basketball action.

W&L (8-8, 4-4 in the ODAC) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on a short jumper by Ailyn Kelly and a 3-pointer by Casey Taylor. After the Eagles tied the score on two foul shots by Rebecca Harvey and a 3-ball by Jessica Lam, the Generals reeled off 10 unanswered points to lead 15-5 with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

Bridgewater (10-7, 3-5 in the ODAC) then responded with a 14-2 run to take the lead. Lam started the rally with a bucket and Tyler Pinder and Allie Coburn added layups, making the score 15-11. W&L’s Emma Redding tallied a bucket inside, but a short jumper by Lam and two layups by Kaitlyn Lehan tied the score before two free throws by Lam with eight seconds left on the clock gave Bridgewater a 19-17 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

A layup by Lehan pushed the Eagles lead to four before a 3-pointer by W&L’s Taylor cut the deficit to a single point. Lehan scored again, but Taylor answered by knocking down another 3-pointer to tie the contest at 23-23.

Sydni Carey scored for the Eagles, but W&L connected again from long range, this time with a shot by Andi Carrandi, to grab a 26-25 lead. The lead swung back and forth as Lam scored for the Eagles and Andrea Ferrero answered for the Generals, keeping W&L on top 28-27 with 5:31 left in the half.

Bridgewater regained the lead on a layup by Carey and a layup by Coburn put the Eagles on top 31-28 with 3:27on the clock. Andy Smithey hit 1-of-2 foul shots before W&L teammate Redding worked inside for a bucket, tying the score at 31-31.

The Generals closed the half with five straight points as Kelly scored on a layup and Taylor struck from beyond the arc to send the visitors to the break with a 36-31 lead.

The Eagles stayed closed early in the second half as 3-pointers by Harvey and Lam kept Bridgewater within three points, 44-41.

Taylor then hit from 3-pointer range and Stuart Ayer added 1-of-2 at the foul line for a 48-41 Generals advantage with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

Lam hit two foul shots, but Taylor countered with a jumper to keep the margin at seven. Lam then made 1-of-2 at the line before Ayer and Lehan swapped layups. Ayer scored again to push the W&L lead to eight, 54-46, before Lehan hit 1-of-2 foul shots to trim the margin to seven.

The W&L advantage remained between seven and nine points until Carrandi hit a jumper, giving the Generals their first double-digit lead of the second half, 60-50, with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

After two free throws by BC’s Jessalyn Monday, Taylor canned a 3-pointer for a 63-52 W&L lead.

After Lehan made 1-of-2 foul shots, Taylor hit two from the charity stripe, giving W&L a 65-53 advantage at the end of three quarters.

The Eagles chipped away at the deficit and a short jumper by Tyler Pinder pulled the Eagles to within six, 67-61, Emily Perszyk made two foul shots for W&L, but Pinder responded with a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game, 69-64, with 4:43 to play.

The Eagles had  a chance to inch closer, but Lam missed two free throws before Ferrero scored from in close to push the Generals’ lead to seven, 71-64.

W&L pushed the lead to 10 with 2:25 left and the Generals held the Eagles off the rest of the way to take the 84-75 victory.

Lam led the Eagles with 24 points and Lehan scored 16. Taylor hit 8-of-12 shots from 3-point range to lead the Generals with 29 points. Perszyk tallied 16 points and Kelly added 12.

The teams battled to a 41-41 standoff on the boards. Monday led the Eagles with eight boards while Lehan, Lam and Kara Campbell added eight rebounds each. Ferrero paced the Generals with seven rebounds.

Bridgewater returns to action Wednesday evening when the Eagles travel to Ashland, Va., to play Randolph-Macon College. Game time is 7:00 p.m. Randolph-Macon won the earlier meeting this season, defeating Bridgewater 81-54 at Nininger Hall.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Movie on Augusta County WWII POW camp screening at the Wayne Theatre

The Wayne Theatre is hosting a screening of a documentary about an Augusta County World War II POW camp.

UVA Board of Visitors to begin organizing presidential search

UVA President Teresa A. Sullivan has asked the Board of Visitors to begin a presidential search process that will determine her successor.

Can Trump revive manufacturing? Waynesboro as a case study

Waynesboro isn’t the Rust Belt, but if you know the city’s economic history at all, well, it isn’t all that different.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 