Women’s basketball: Washington and Lee defeats Bridgewater, 84-75

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Washington and Lee outscored Bridgewater 29-22 in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead Saturday afternoon and the Generals went on to defeat the Eagles 84-75 in ODAC women’s basketball action.

W&L (8-8, 4-4 in the ODAC) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on a short jumper by Ailyn Kelly and a 3-pointer by Casey Taylor. After the Eagles tied the score on two foul shots by Rebecca Harvey and a 3-ball by Jessica Lam, the Generals reeled off 10 unanswered points to lead 15-5 with 5:11 left in the first quarter.

Bridgewater (10-7, 3-5 in the ODAC) then responded with a 14-2 run to take the lead. Lam started the rally with a bucket and Tyler Pinder and Allie Coburn added layups, making the score 15-11. W&L’s Emma Redding tallied a bucket inside, but a short jumper by Lam and two layups by Kaitlyn Lehan tied the score before two free throws by Lam with eight seconds left on the clock gave Bridgewater a 19-17 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

A layup by Lehan pushed the Eagles lead to four before a 3-pointer by W&L’s Taylor cut the deficit to a single point. Lehan scored again, but Taylor answered by knocking down another 3-pointer to tie the contest at 23-23.

Sydni Carey scored for the Eagles, but W&L connected again from long range, this time with a shot by Andi Carrandi, to grab a 26-25 lead. The lead swung back and forth as Lam scored for the Eagles and Andrea Ferrero answered for the Generals, keeping W&L on top 28-27 with 5:31 left in the half.

Bridgewater regained the lead on a layup by Carey and a layup by Coburn put the Eagles on top 31-28 with 3:27on the clock. Andy Smithey hit 1-of-2 foul shots before W&L teammate Redding worked inside for a bucket, tying the score at 31-31.

The Generals closed the half with five straight points as Kelly scored on a layup and Taylor struck from beyond the arc to send the visitors to the break with a 36-31 lead.

The Eagles stayed closed early in the second half as 3-pointers by Harvey and Lam kept Bridgewater within three points, 44-41.

Taylor then hit from 3-pointer range and Stuart Ayer added 1-of-2 at the foul line for a 48-41 Generals advantage with 5:55 left in the third quarter.

Lam hit two foul shots, but Taylor countered with a jumper to keep the margin at seven. Lam then made 1-of-2 at the line before Ayer and Lehan swapped layups. Ayer scored again to push the W&L lead to eight, 54-46, before Lehan hit 1-of-2 foul shots to trim the margin to seven.

The W&L advantage remained between seven and nine points until Carrandi hit a jumper, giving the Generals their first double-digit lead of the second half, 60-50, with 2:36 left in the third quarter.

After two free throws by BC’s Jessalyn Monday, Taylor canned a 3-pointer for a 63-52 W&L lead.

After Lehan made 1-of-2 foul shots, Taylor hit two from the charity stripe, giving W&L a 65-53 advantage at the end of three quarters.

The Eagles chipped away at the deficit and a short jumper by Tyler Pinder pulled the Eagles to within six, 67-61, Emily Perszyk made two foul shots for W&L, but Pinder responded with a 3-pointer to make it a five-point game, 69-64, with 4:43 to play.

The Eagles had a chance to inch closer, but Lam missed two free throws before Ferrero scored from in close to push the Generals’ lead to seven, 71-64.

W&L pushed the lead to 10 with 2:25 left and the Generals held the Eagles off the rest of the way to take the 84-75 victory.

Lam led the Eagles with 24 points and Lehan scored 16. Taylor hit 8-of-12 shots from 3-point range to lead the Generals with 29 points. Perszyk tallied 16 points and Kelly added 12.

The teams battled to a 41-41 standoff on the boards. Monday led the Eagles with eight boards while Lehan, Lam and Kara Campbell added eight rebounds each. Ferrero paced the Generals with seven rebounds.

Bridgewater returns to action Wednesday evening when the Eagles travel to Ashland, Va., to play Randolph-Macon College. Game time is 7:00 p.m. Randolph-Macon won the earlier meeting this season, defeating Bridgewater 81-54 at Nininger Hall.