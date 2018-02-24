Women’s basketball: Virginia finishes regular season Sunday at Wake Forest

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

The Virginia women’s basketball team (16-12, 9-6 ACC) closes out the regular season by playing at Wake Forest (13-15, 5-10 ACC) on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The game will also be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks and will stream live online as an ACC Network Extra contest (subject to blackout). All of the 2017-18 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA.

The Cavaliers come into the game in a three-way tie for sixth place in the ACC, knotted at 9-6 with Syracuse and Miami. The Cavaliers are No. 35 in the RPI rankings and have played one of the toughest schedules in the nation, ranking as high as No. 3 in strength of schedule. Four of the Cavaliers’ last six games have come against teams currently ranked in the top-10, playing No. 4 Louisville twice as well as No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 9 Florida State.

Senior forward Lauren Moses (Mount Holly, N.J.) led the team in scoring in Thursday’s 51-39 loss at Louisville, with 10 points. It was her highest point total since contributing 14 points in the victory over North Carolina on Jan. 25. The Cavaliers outrebounded the Cardinals 37-33 and held Louisville to its second-lowest point total of the season. Sophomore guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) led the team with 11 rebounds, her fourth double-digit rebounding effort of the season. Moses grabbed nine rebounds. The Cavaliers had 17 offensive rebounds at Louisville with Willoughby and Moses each grabbing six O-boards.

Sophomore Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) scored five points with five rebounds and five assists at Louisville. This followed another versatile performance against Miami in which she scored 18 points with nine rebounds and seven assists. Toussaint is 11th in the ACC in assists per game at 3.8 per contest.

Wake Forest comes into the game having won two of its last three contests, picking up a 73-56 home win over Virginia Tech on Feb. 15 and downing Clemson 61-55 on Thursday at Clemson. Elisa Penna leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game. Alex Sharp leads the defensive efforts at 8.2 rebounds per game while also contributing 10.1 points per game.

Virginia is 68-5 all-time against the Demon Deacons and has won seven of the last eight meetings including two wins last season. In the regular-season meeting, the Cavaliers prevailed 60-57 in overtime and then downed Wake 61-44 in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.

The bracket for the 2018 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament, being held February 28 – March 4 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., will be released on Sunday evening (Feb. 25).





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories