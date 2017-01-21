 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: UVA plays at Pitt on Sunday

Published Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 12:12 pm

uva basketballThe UVA women’s basketball team (13-5, 2-3 ACC) plays at Pitt (11-7, 2-3 ACC) on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 12:30 p.m. at Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The game will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks with Evan Lepler and Kelley Deyo calling the game. All of the 2016-17 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA with Channing Poole providing the play-by-play.

After opening ACC play with three-straight losses, including back-to-back losses against ranked opponents, the Cavaliers have rebounded with back-to-back wins over BC and Clemson. In the last two games, the Cavaliers have committed a combined 16 turnovers, including a season-low seven on Thursday at Clemson, while forcing a combined 40 turnovers. UVA has scored 45 points off those turnovers. The 37 points scored by Clemson were the fewest by a Cavalier opponent since UVA held Clemson to 36 points in a game on February 6, 2012. It was the second time this season UVA held an opponent to under 40 points, after limiting UIC to 39 on Dec. 16.

The Cavaliers continue to lead the ACC in scoring defense, holding opponents to 52.8 points per game, which ranks 5th in the nation. UVA also leads the ACC in opponent three-point percentage (25.8 percent, eighth in the nation) and is second in opponent field goal percentage (34.4 percent, 13th in the nation).

Freshman guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) scored 16 points at Clemson, including going 4-of-4 from the free throw line. She is 11-of-12 from the stripe in ACC contests. Toussaint has scored in double-figures in three of the last four games.

Senior guard Breyana Mason (Woodbridge, Va.) has scored in a double-digits in three of the last four games, dishing five assists in the lone exception in that span. Mason is 6-of-11 from three-point range in the last five games (54.5 percent).

Pitt leads the all-time series, 4-2, including winning all three meetings between the two as conference opponents. Virginia’s last win over Pitt came on Nov. 22, 1996. Pitt had its bye week this week and has not played since picking up a dominant 68-48 victory over North Carolina last Sunday.

Sophomore combo guard Kauai Bradley had a double-double with a career-high 17 points and a 10 rebounds against the Tar Heels. As a team, the Panthers out-shot the Tar Heels 44.3 percent (27-of-61) to 30.4 percent (17-of-56). Pitt had the advantage on the boards (41-36), in points off turnovers (23-16) and in points off the bench (26-11).

Brenna Wise leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Virginia returns to John Paul Jones Arena to host Virginia Tech on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

