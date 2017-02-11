Women’s basketball: UVA hosts Wake Forest on Sunday

The UVA women’s basketball team (15-9, 4-7 ACC) takes on Wake Forest (14-10, 5-6 ACC) on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

All of the 2016-17 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA with Channing Poole providing the play-by-play. The game will also stream live online as an ACC Network Extra game.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 63-52 loss at No. 16 Miami on Thursday night, the fourth ranked opponent UVA has faced in the last five games.

Junior guard J’Kyra Brown (Rocky Mount, N.C.) scored a team-high 15 points at Miami, the fourth time this season she paced UVA in scoring. Brown has scored in double figures in three of the last four games, including posting her first career double-double against Duke, averaging 12.3 points per game in that span.

Senior Breyana Mason (Woodbridge, Va.) scored 11 points in the Miami game, her fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. Mason made five field goals against the Hurricanes and dished out a season-high seven assists, giving her a hand in 12 of Virginia’s 22 buckets. Mason leads the team in scoring in ACC contests, averaging 11.5 per game. She comes into the game with 983 career points, 17 shy of becoming the 32nd member of Virginia’s 1,000 Career Point club.

Junior forward Lauren Moses (Mount Holly, N.J.) had her third double-double of the season at Miami, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. It was the second-straight game that Moses led the team in rebounding. She is averaging 9.0 rebounds per game in the last two contests. After taking a combined 15 shots in the Georgia Tech and Duke games, Moses attempted a career-high 17 shots at Miami.

Freshman guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored seven points with seven rebounds at Miami while also grabbing a pair of steals. It was the 20th consecutive game in which Willoughby grabbed at least one steal. Willoughby is second among conference freshmen in rebounding, grabbing 6.4 per game. Wake Forest’s Alex Sharp is the top freshman rebounder in the ACC, averaging 7.5 per game.

Wake Forest is alone in eighth place in the ACC at 5-6 while Virginia is right behind in ninth at 4-7. Virginia is No. 74 in the latest RPI rankings while Wake Forest is No. 57. Both UVA and Wake have lost three of their last four games.

Wake Forest is second in the ACC in rebounding, averaging 41.5 per game and fourth in rebounding margin at +6.0. Sophomore Elisa Penna leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game, one of three Deacons in the top-30 in scoring in the conference at No. 15. Ariel Stephenson is 19th at 13.2 points per game and Amber Campbell is 26th at 12.8 points per game.

Alex Sharp leads the Deacs in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game. Milan Quinn leads Wake in conference contests, averaging 9.7 per game, which ranks third.

Virginia is 66-5 all-time against the Demon Deacons and has won five of the last six meetings. Last season, the Cavaliers rallied to pick up a 52-50 victory at Wake Forest, erasing a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Virginia will be home again on Thursday, Feb. 16, hosting No. 6 Florida State at 7 p.m.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).