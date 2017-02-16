Women’s basketball: UVA hosts No. 4 Florida State on Thursday

The UVA women’s basketball team (16-9, 5-7 ACC) hosts No. 4 Florida State (23-3, 11-1 ACC) on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

The game will be televised on the ACC Regional Sports Networks with Tom Werme and Chelsea Shine Wilson calling the game. All of the 2016-17 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA.

Virginia is coming off a 60-57 overtime win against Wake Forest on Sunday, the second overtime victory for the Cavaliers in the last four games and the third time they have gone to overtime against an ACC opponent this season. The Cavaliers held Wake to 46 points in regulation, the eighth time this season they held an opponent to under 50 points in 40 minutes of basketball.

The Cavaliers had three freshmen in the starting lineup against Wake with first-year forward Lisa Jablonowski (Ernster, Luxembourg) making the first start of her career. Freshman guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) scored a season-high 19 points against Wake Forest, with 12 of those coming in the overtime period.

Junior guard J’Kyra Brown (Rocky Mount, N.C.) had a 17-point performance against Wake Forest, with 16 of those points coming in the first half. She single-handedly outscored the Demon Deacons in the first half as Wake only had 13 points at the break. Brown has scored in double figures in four of the last five games, including posting her first career double-double against Duke, averaging 13.2 points per game in that span.

Senior Breyana Mason (Woodbridge, Va.) comes into the game with 985 career points, 15 shy of becoming the 32nd member of Virginia’s 1,000 career point club. Mason has a 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio in ACC contests, second-highest in the league.

Florida State is tied with Notre Dame atop the ACC standings at 11-1. Virginia and Wake Forest are tied for eighth place at 5-7.

Virginia leads the all-time series, 34-16, with a 32-14 record in regular-season ACC contests. Florida State has won the last three meetings, including a 70-48 victory in Tallahassee last season. Virginia’s last victory was an 85-68 over No. 17 Florida State in Charlottesville during the 2014 season.

FSU has the top-ranked offense in the conference, averaging 82.5 points per game and a +24.7 scoring margin. In conference games, they average 79.5 points and a +20.4 margin of victory. The Seminoles are also the top team in rebounding margin at +10.5 per game. Florida State has six players averaging nine or more points per game, led by Shakyla Thomas with 15.2 per game.

The Cavaliers will be on the road for the following two games, starting with a Commonwealth Clash game on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Virginia Tech. The Commonwealth Clash encourages a friendly, statewide rivalry between the two schools across all school-sponsored sports with 22 individual event points on the line. The school that accumulates 11.5 points or more will be crowned the winner and take home the Virginia529 Commonwealth Clash trophy. The UVA-VT game is worth a half point in the Clash and the Hokies lead this year’s Clash 5.0-3.5. UVA has captured the Clash in each of the past two seasons. The Cavaliers will close out the road trip on Thursday, Feb. 23 at No. 14 Louisville. UVA’s regular-season finale will be on Sunday, Feb. 26 when it hosts No. 15 NC State.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).