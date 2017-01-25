 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: UVA hosts No. 19 Virginia Tech on Thursday

Published Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 6:14 pm

uva virginia techThe UVA women’s basketball team (13-6, 2-4 ACC) hosts No. 19 Virginia Tech (16-3, 3-3 ACC) on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

All of the 2016-17 Virginia women’s basketball games – home and away – are available locally on the radio on NewsRadio 1070 AM and 98.9 FM WINA with Channing Poole providing the play-by-play. The game will also stream live online as an ACC Network Extra game with Dave Koehn calling the action.

The game is part of the Commonwealth Clash, presented by Virginia529, a head-to-head, points-based competition between the athletic teams at University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.  The Commonwealth Clash encourages a friendly, statewide rivalry between the two schools across all school-sponsored sports with 22 individual event points on the line.  The school that accumulates 11.5 points or more will be crowned the winner and take home the Virginia529 Commonwealth Clash trophy. There is a half of a point on the line in this game with the score currently tied at 4.5 apiece.  In its inaugural year (2014-15), the Commonwealth Clash came to a close with Virginia winning 15 to 7.  The Cavaliers won last year (2015-16) 14 to 7. Visit TheCommonwealthClash.com for more information and updated standings.

The Cavaliers continue to lead the ACC in scoring defense, holding opponents to 53.3 points per game, which ranks seventh in the nation. UVA is second in the ACC in opponent three-point percentage (26.2 percent, 12th in the nation) and is second in opponent field goal percentage (34.7 percent, 13th in the nation).

After picking up victories against BC and at Clemson, UVA fell 62-54 at Pitt on Sunday. Virginia trailed 39-38 entering the fourth quarter, but went on a 6-0 run to start the final period, building up a 49-43 lead on a three-pointer from senior guard Breyana Mason (Woodbridge, Va.) with 5:30 remaining. The Panthers heated up from beyond the arc, going 4-of-5 from three-point range to take a 55-51 lead with just over two minutes remaining. The Panthers sealed the victory with Brenna Wise making five free throws in the final 21 seconds.

Junior guard J’Kyra Brown (Rocky Mount, N.C.) came off the bench at Pitt to lead the team in both scoring (10 points) and rebounding (six rebounds), the first time she has led the team in both categories in a game. In the last three games, Brown is 7-of-14 shooting overall and 4-of-6 from three-point range.

Virginia leads the all-time series 45-12 and is 20-4 in ACC contests. The Cavaliers had won 18-straight match-ups in the series prior to being swept by the Hokies last season, falling 66-46 in Charlottesville and 60-55 in Blacksburg.

After starting the season 15-0, including a 13-0 record in non-conference games, Virginia Tech has lost three of its last four games with the lone win in that span a 72-70 victory over Wake Forest.

The Hokies lead the ACC in fewest turnovers per game, averaging just 13.1 per game. They also average the fewest fouls at 15.7 per game.

VT has four players averaging double figures with Chanette Hicks leading the team at 16.5 points per game. Hicks leads the ACC in steals, averaging 3.9 per game. Regan Magarity is averaging a double-double with 13.5 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. She also has blocked 29 shots this season.

The Cavaliers close out the week by traveling to No. 8 Notre Dame, taking on the Fighting Irish on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. in a game televised on ESPN-U.  Virginia will be back at home for back-to-back games against Georgia Tech (Feb. 2) and No. 14 Duke (Feb. 5).

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

