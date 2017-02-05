 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: UVA falls 70-51 to No. 15 Duke

Published Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 4:35 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballThe UVA women’s basketball team (15-8, 4-6 ACC) fell 70-51 to No. 15 Duke (20-4, 8-3 ACC) on Sunday (Feb. 5) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers started the game on an 8-0 run, but the Blue Devils recovered from their slow start to outscore the Cavaliers 36-20 the remainder of the half as well as beginning the second half on a 17-2 run. Duke shot 54.9 percent (28-of-51) from the field, while the Cavaliers went 20-of-55 (36.5 percent).

Freshman guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) was the only Cavalier to finish the game in double-figures, scoring 10 points. Junior forward Lauren Moses (Mount Holly, N.J.) scored eight points with eight rebounds, while freshman guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) scored eight points with seven rebounds.

Rebecca Greenwell led the Blue Devils with 21 points, going 7-of-10 from the field including 4-of-6 from three-point range, with a team-high six rebounds. Lexie Brown scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

“I was disappointed in our performance today,” said Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. “This game sticks out as the one all year where we did not look like ourselves. We tried to change defenses tonight like we always do. I thought we were locked in in previous games. I did not feel like we were locked in tonight at all. We had too many open people in transition, some of the best players not even being guarded, two people defending a post player and no one on their guards. Credit to Duke, they are an incredible team, and they capitalized today.”

Duke outscored the Cavaliers 30-12 in the paint. The Blue Devils scored 26 off Virginia turnovers.

Virginia started the game on an 8-0 run, including back-to-back three-pointers from Toussaint, but the Blue Devils went on a 23-3 run. Senior guard Breyana Mason (Woodbridge, Va.) ended the run with a jumper with five seconds remaining to go into the second quarter trailing 23-13. Duke went 8-of-9 from the field in the final 6:31 of the period while the Cavaliers were 2-of-10 in that same span.

In the second quarter, the two teams traded baskets until Mason and junior guard Aliyah Huland El (Randolph, N.J.) hit back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to six, 32-26, but the Blue Devils countered and built the lead back to double-digits on a layup from Oderah Chidom with 44 seconds remaining. Willoughby hit a jumper with 18 seconds remaining to send the Cavaliers into the break trailing 36-28.

Greenwell scored the first eight points of the second half, increasing the Duke advantage to 44-28. Mason temporarily halted Duke’s run, picking up an offensive rebound off of her own miss and scoring a jumper in the paint with 6:41 left in the period. The Blue Devils went on to outscore UVA 17-2 in the first eight minutes of the period. Virginia went 1-of-9 from the field to start the quarter while Duke made seven of 11 attempts. Virginia trailed 59-34 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers put together a 7-0 run during the fourth quarter with Toussaint’s third three of the game flanked by buckets from Willoughby and Moses to cut the deficit to 20, 63-43, with 5:36 remaining. Huland El hit a three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining in the game to cut the deficit to 19, 70-51. Virginia outscored Duke 17-11 in the final quarter.

Duke has won the last 25 consecutive meetings between the two teams and is 30-1 in the last 31 meetings.

The Cavaliers will be back on the road next week, playing at No. 16 Miami on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Virginia returns to John Paul Jones Arena to host Wake Forest on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops in a foul mood

Chris Graham breaks down #9 UVA's 66-62 loss at Syracuse and looks ahead to a titanic matchup with Louisville.

House Republicans release amended two-year budget

The Virginia House of Delegates Committee on Appropriations proposed an amended two-year state budget Sunday.

Nelson County landowners to rally for property rights

A community rally in support of Nelson County property owners who have been sued by Atlantic Coast Pipeline will be held on Monday.

Gas, oil glut keep gas prices trending lower

Gas prices in the Mid-Atlantic region followed the national average down this week.

Have Super Bowl Party driving plan in place ahead of time

Super Bowl parties are fast approaching with scores of people making plans as to where to watch and what they will eat and drink.

Beyond ridiculous: UVA hosed at the line again?

OK, yes, this free throw nonsense isn’t getting ridiculous at this stage; it’s well beyond ridiculous if you’re a UVA basketball fan.

Here we go again: Syracuse rallies, stuns #9 UVA, 66-62

Syracuse, familiarly, rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to #9 UVA, and defeated the Cavs, 66-62, on Saturday in the Carrier Dome.

Pursuit leads to arrest of Augusta County man

A Greenville man is in custody after an effort to flee law enforcement led to a brief chase on the roads of Augusta County.

Waynesboro YMCA offering Overcoming Barriers Program

The Waynesboro YMCA is offering a new youth sports program in conjunction with James Madison University's Overcoming Barriers Program.

What time does the Super Bowl start? TV ads could set records

For many viewers, Super Bowl advertising is bigger than the game itself. Sunday night’s contest is likely to set records.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 