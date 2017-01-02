 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: UVA falls 54-49 at No. 21 Syracuse

Published Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:39 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballThe UVA women’s basketball team (11-3, 0-1 ACC) fell 54-49 at Syracuse (10-5, 1-1 ACC) to open Atlantic Coast Conference action on Monday night (Jan. 2) at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse started the game missing its first 22 field goal attempts, with 11 of those attempts coming from three-point range. The Orange shot 9.1 percent (4-of-44) in the first half while the Cavaliers were 13-of-27 (48.1 percent) to take a 29-18 lead into the break. Syracuse, fueled by three treys from Alexis Peterson, outscored the Cavaliers 22-13 in the third quarter to make it a two-point game heading into the final period. The Orange completed the comeback less than two minutes into the final period, taking the lead with 8:13 remaining. The Cavaliers temporarily retook the lead, 47-46, but Syracuse scored four points in the final 1:10 to secure the victory.

Syracuse outrebounded Virginia, 54-45, including picking up 26 offensive rebounds. The Cavaliers turned the ball over 27 times, with Syracuse grabbing 20 steals and scoring 25 points off the turnovers.

Freshman center Felicia Aiyeotan (Lagos, Nigeria) led Virginia with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Freshman guard Jocelyn Willoughby (East Orange, N.J.) grabbed 11 rebounds.

Alexis Peterson scored 21 points to lead the Orange. Briana Day scored nine points with 13 rebounds, including eight offensive boards.

Syracuse is currently ranked No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and is receiving votes in the Associated Press poll.

“We turned the ball over a lot,” said Virginia head coach Joanne Boyle. “This was a game that you really had to take care of the ball. They weren’t particularly shooting the ball well, but we had opportunities. We had missed layups and had a lot of turnovers down the stretch that could have turned into layups. Syracuse is a team that can score over 100 and I thought our defense was on. We turned the ball over, but just didn’t convert on the other end. They had 26 offensive rebounds, which gave them so many chances and they only scored 54 points. We just couldn’t score and turned the ball over 27 times. That is the story of the game.”

Virginia got off to a solid start, shooting 50 percent in the first quarter. A layup from Aiyeotan with 2:55 remaining gave UVA a 14-0 lead. Abby Grant scored Syracuse’s first field goal, hitting a three-pointer with 45 seconds remaining in the period.

In the second quarter, Syracuse turned up its defensive pressure. The Orange scored nine of its first 12 points off UVA turnovers, causing the Cavaliers to turn the ball over 11 times in the first half. The Orange cut the deficit down to nine, 27-18, after Peterson hit a jumper followed by a pair of free throws from Bria Day, but junior guard Aliyah Huland El (Randolph, N.J.) found Aiyeotan under the hoop, setting up a layup with 27 seconds left in the half to send the Cavaliers into the break with a 29-18 advantage.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Peterson cut the deficit to 33-28 three minutes into the second half, but a layup from Aiyeotan stopped the run. Syracuse continued to chip away at the deficit at the free throw line, pulling to within four, 37-33, with five minutes remaining in the period. Senior guard Breyana Mason (Woodbridge, Va.) drove through the lane to convert a layup to temporarily give the Cavaliers some breathing room, but a three-pointer from Peterson with 19 seconds remaining made it a two-point game, 42-40, heading into the fourth quarter.

Briana Day hit a layup 1:07 into the fourth, and then Peterson hit a jumper just inside the line at the top of the arc to give the Orange a 44-42 lead with 8:13 remaining. A three-pointer from junior guard J’Kyra Brown (Rocky Mount, N.C.) followed by free throws from freshman guard Dominique Toussaint (Staten Island, N.Y.) put the Cavaliers back up 47-46, but back-to-back layups from Briana Day and Gabby Cooper put Syracuse up 50-47 with 3:13 remaining. Virginia pulled to within one, 50-49, on a jumper from Huland El on the next possession, but the Cavaliers went 0-for-3 with three turnovers in the final 2:30while Syracuse scored the final four points of the game to secure the victory.

Virginia finished the game shooting 39.6 percent (21-of-53), but was 8-of-26 (30.7 percent) in the second half. Syracuse shot 21.0 percent (17-of-81). The orange were 14-of-16 from the free throw line, while Virginia was 4-of-7.

Virginia will be back at home taking on No. 8 Louisville on Thursday, January 5 at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

Single-game ticket prices for all home games are $10 for Reserved seating, $8 for adult General Admission and $6 for youth (18 & under), senior (60 & over) and UVA faculty/staff General Admission. Fans may purchase home game tickets through the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office online at VirginiaSports.com, by phone and in person. The Virginia Athletics Ticket Office is located in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Fishburne Military School selected for 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade

Fishburne Military School has officially been selected to march in the 58th Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington, D.C.

Dominion comments on FERC statement on Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Dominion commented on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Draft Environmental Statement released today by the FERC.

Viewpoints: Augusta County sheriff Donald Smith

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith joins Viewpoints to talk about his first year in office and his priorities for 2017.

Wayne Theatre announces 2017 season highlights

"The Voice" finalist Chris Mann highlights the 2017 season at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 