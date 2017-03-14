 jump to example.com

Women’s basketball: UVA back in NIT after missing on NCAA bid

Published Tuesday, Mar. 14, 2017, 11:09 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva basketballThe UVA women’s basketball team (19-12) earned an automatic bid to the 2017 Postseason Women’s NIT and will play its first round game on Friday, March 17 at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Pa. The game time will be released on Tuesday.

The 2017WNIT will feature 64 schools, 32 with automatic bids and 32 at-large teams, in a single-elimination championship format. The Postseason WNIT will open with first-round games Wednesday through Friday, March 16-18. The event culminates Saturday, April 2 with the championship game. Virginia earned the Atlantic Coast Conference’s automatic berth to the tournament and is one of four ACC schools in the tournament.

The winner will advance to face either JMU or Radford in the second round.

Exact game dates, locations and times for subsequent-round games will be released as the tournament progresses.

This is Virginia’s seventh trip to the WNIT, having reached the quarterfinals or beyond five times. Last season, Virginia had its best-ever finish in the tournament, making it to the Round-of-16 when they fell 65-57 at Hofstra. Head coach Joanne Boyle won the WNIT championship in 2010 while coaching at California.

The Postseason WNIT, now in its 20th year, began in 1998 with 16 teams playing for a postseason crown and has since expanded four times. Following the inaugural year, the field doubled to 32 teams and remained there until 2006 when the WNIT expanded to a 40-team field to give berths to teams that won their regular-season conference title but did not win their conference tournament and therefore were excluded from the NCAA Tournament. The WNIT furthered that commitment to conference schools again in 2007, when the event expanded to 48 teams and awarded an automatic berth to each conference. The number of at-large berths remained at 17 until 2010, when the WNIT felt that the level of women’s basketball warranted a 64-team field. Since then, the WNIT fulfills berths for 32 automatic teams and 32 teams selected at-large.

First-round games will be held March 15-17; the second round runs March 18-21. Round 3 is slated for March 22-24; Round 4 is March 25-27, and the WNIT semifinals are set for March 29-30.   The WNIT Championship Game will be played at 3 p.m. ET on April 1 and air live on CBS Sports Network.  Thad Anderson (PXP) and Ceal Barry (Analyst) will call the game.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 