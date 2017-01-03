Women’s basketball: Randolph-Macon downs Bridgewater

Randolph-Macon outscored Bridgewater 25-10 in the first quarter and never looked back as the Yellow Jackets handed the Eagles an 81-54 ODAC defeat Tuesday evening.

The first five minutes of the game were nip-and-tuck. The final five minutes of the first quarter belonged to Randolph-Macon.

Randolph-Macon (7-4, 2-1 ODAC) scored the game’s first four points, but two buckets by Bridgewater’s Jessica Lam knotted the score at 4-4.

Kelsey Wisner knocked down a 3-pointer and Kelly Williams scored from in close to push the Yellow Jackets to a 9-4 lead.

Bridgewater (7-5), 0-3 ODAC) responded with a layup by Kaitlyn Lehan and a jumper by Briana Moore to pull within one. Macon led by three on a layup by Williams, but two free throws by Lam trimmed the margin to 11-10 with 5:04 left in the first quarter.

The Jackets ended the quarter with a 14-0 run to lead 25-10 at the break. Six points by Amber Lee and four by Michal Ross fueled the visitors’ spurt.

The Eagles outscored Randolph-Macon 16-14 in the second quarter to stay within striking distance.

Bridgewater trimmed the margin to 11 points, 33-22, on buckets by Rebecca Harvey and Lam, but a 6-0 spurt pushed the Yellow Jackets’ lead back to 17 with 1:25 left in the half.

Moore and Sydni Carey each made 1-of-2 free throws and Lehan scored from in close to pull the Eagles to within 39-26 at the break.

Bridgewater closed the margin to 10 points with 7:37 left in the third quarter when Moore knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key, making the score 45-35.

Randolph-Macon then reeled off a 10-1 spurt to take a 55-36 lead with 2:19 left in the third quarter and the visitors were never threatened the rest of the way.

Williams led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points and 16 rebounds and Lee added 16 points. Lam was the lone Bridgewater player in double figures with 15 points.

Bridgewater returns to action Saturday when the Eagles host Lynchburg College in ODAC action. Game time is 2:00 p.m.