Women’s basketball: Randolph defeats Bridgewater, 74-69

Published Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, 6:21 pm

bridgewater eaglesRandolph College outscored Bridgewater College 23-18 in the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon to break away from a 51-51 third-quater tie and defeat the Eagles 74-69 in ODAC women’s basketball action.

Randolph jumped out to a quick 9-4 lead before the Eagles got untracked and tied the score at 10-10. A jumper by Rebecca Harvey and a layup by Kaitlyn Lehan pulled the Eagles to within a point, 9-8. After a free throw by WildCats’ forward Alexis Calloway, Jessica Lam hit two foul shots to tie the score at 10-10 with 2:46 left in the first quarter.

Lehan gave the Eagles their first lead with a layup but Daijah Johnson answered with a three-point play for a 13-12 Randolph lead. Danielle Rizzari knocked down a 3-pointer and Jalyn Banks added a layup to put the visitors on top 18-12. Lam connected on a 15-footer just before the buzzer as the first quarter ended with the WildCats holding an 18-14 lead.

Bridgewater pulled even at 20-20 early in the second quarter on a jumper by Tyler Pinder and the teams then exchanged points as the score was tied at 22-22, 24-24 and 26-26. Another Rizzari 3-pointer put the WildCats up by three, but two foul shots by Nina Novosel and a jumper by Harvey pushed the Eagles to a 30-29 lead with 38 seconds left in the half. Calloway scored for the WildCats, but Carey drove for a layup just before the buzzer to give the Eagles a 32-31 lead at the half.

The teams traded big runs to open the third quarter as an 8-0 Randolph spurt produced a 39-38 lead for the WildCats with 7:20 left in the quarter.

Bridgewater answered with a 12-0 run to take its biggest lead of the game. Sydni Carey hit two free throws and Tyler Pinder knocked down a 3-pointer to pull the Eagles to within two, 39-37. Carey’s jumper tied the score and her 3-pointer off an assist from Jasmine Pinder put the Eagles up 42-39. Lam capped the run with two foul shots, giving the Eagles a 44-39 advantage with 4:21 left in the quarter.

Buckets by Korin Harris and Calloway pulled the WildCats to within one before a baseline jumper by Harvey pushed the Eagles lead to three, 46-43.

The Eagles led 49-45 on a jumper by Carey, but buckets by Banks and Taylor Samuels drew Randolph even at 49-49. The WildCats took the lead on a layup by Jacqueline Hockman but Bridgewawter’s Kara Campbell scored from in close to knot the score at 51-51 after three quarters of play.

Carey started the final quarter with a jumper, but the WildCats scored the next five points to move ahead 56-53.

Jessalyn Monday drained a jumper to pull the Eagles to within one, but a jumper by Samuels kept the WildCats’ lead at three, 60-57.

Lehan worked inside and converted a three-point play to tie the score and, after Harris scored for Randolph, Harvey hit from 3-point range to put the Eagles up by one, 63-62, with 5:10 left to play.

Randolph then scored the next six points to lead 68-63 with 2:57 left. A bucket by Harvey pulled the Eagles to within three, but Johnson answered at the offensive end for the WildCats and the visitors held on down the stretch to take the 74-69 victory.

The Eagles placed four players in double figures with Harvey leading the way with 17 points on an 8-for-10 shooting performance. Lehan produced her second double-double of the week as she finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Carey added 15 points and eight assists while Lam finished with 10 points.

Samuels paced Randolph (11-10, 6-6 in the ODAC) with 16 points. Calloway scored 15 points, followed by Harris with 12 and Johnson with 11.

Bridgewater, now 13-8 overall and 6-6 in the ODAC, returns to action Tuesday night at rival Eastern Mennonite. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

