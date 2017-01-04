Women’s basketball: Late-half runs give EMU 10-point win at Hollins

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The EMU basketball women displayed a nice inside-outside game Wednesday night, earning a 60-50 road win at Hollins University. The Royals hit eight three-pointers, balanced with a career effort from center Jonae Guest (Dumfries, Va./Potomac), as they improved to 7-4 / 2-1 ODAC.

The women stay on the road this weekend, playing at Randolph College. Game time in Lynchburg, Va., is 2:00pm.

Wednesday’s game saw the Royals score first before a cold spell of nearly six minutes allowed Hollins (4-7 / 0-3 ODAC) to take a 9-2 lead. EMU finally got back in front after back-to-back threes from Lexi Deffenbaugh (Fishersville, Va./Wilson Memorial), but Hollins scored last to hold a 13-12 lead at the first period break.

In the second, neither team led by more than two points until Eastern Mennonite made a late push. Deffenbaugh put through her third triple of the half to end a 7-0 run, giving the Royals a 33-26 edge at the break.

The opponents traded points in a low-scoring third, which ended as it started with EMU leading 43-36 going into the final 10 minutes.

Chrissy Delawder (Broadway, Va./Broadway) canned a pair of three balls to provide the Royals’ only offense over the first 6:45of the fourth, as Hollins came marching back to within 49-47. But Guest grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled on the putback, converting a momentum-changing three-point play to turn things around.

The 6-2 senior added another three-point play on EMU’s next possession, triggering an 11-0 run to put the game away. Hollins wouldn’t score again until a three in the final minute, providing the final 60-50 margin.

Guest finished with a double double, scoring a career high 16 points and coming one shy of her career best with 14 rebounds. She shot 5-for-10 from the floor and made good on all six of her free throws. Deffenbaugh went 4-7 from long range and added 13 points.

Chloe Roach (Leesburg, Va./Tuscarora) added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Delawder finished with 10 tallies. Myneshia Walker (Freeman, Va./Brunswick) pulled down eight rebounds.

Sally Sroge topped Hollins with 13 points and seven rebounds. Lachrisha Hill had 15 rebounds and 10 points.