Women’s basketball: Gettysburg downs Shenandoah U.

Published Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 10:01 pm

shenandoah universityVisiting Gettysburg College used a dominating rebounding edge to down Shenandoah University 63-46 in non-league women’s basketball action Thursday evening.

The Bullets (5-3) had a 52-37 advantage on the glass which led to 12 more points in the paint and 11 additional second chance points than the Hornets (3-8).

GC ended up with 26 of the 40 points in the paint and 21 of the 31 second-chance points to down the Hornets for the sixth time in the all-time series between the two teams.

The Bullets did most of their damage in the first and third quarters, outscoring Shenandoah 19-8 in the opening stanza and 20-9 in the third to pull away.

Coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft‘s club battled throughout, and scored 19 of the final 30 points of the game to provide the final margin of victory.

After Mary Severin scored the opening point of the game by making one of two from the line at the 8:49 mark of the first, GC seized control by scoring 19 of the final 26 points of the period.

The Bullets lead never dipped below 10 points the rest of the way.

Sophomore Mia Moore and freshman Jordan Sondrol both had a team-high 11 points for the Hornets with Erin French pulling down 10 of her team’s 37 rebounds.

All but one of the eight women who saw action Thursday night for SU scored at least one point.

Emma Dorshimer had 19 points and Emily Gibbons 12 points along with 15 rebounds for the Bullets.

Shenandoah is back in action on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. ODAC contest at Virginia Wesleyan.

