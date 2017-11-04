Woman pleads guilty to rackateering in Nelson County meth case

Laura Grado-Ortega pled guilty to one count of racketeering in the Nelson County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

This was the first time a defendant has been charged with and found guilty of racketeering in Nelson County.

These charges stem from a lengthy investigation by the Skyline Task Force, which is composed of investigators from the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office, Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

“I am proud of the work that the Skyline Task Force put into these cases,” said Daniel Rutherford, the Commonwealth’s attorney in Nelson County. “They did a tremendous job investigating this complex network of individuals who were distributing methamphetamine in Nelson County. I was honored to be given the opportunity to work alongside the men and women of the Skyline Task Force in prosecuting these cases.”

From March 2016 until September 2016, Grado-Ortega facilitated shipments of more than two pounds of methamphetamine from Mexico into Nelson County and wired proceeds from drug sales to individuals in Mexico.

Connected with Grado-Ortega, another defendant, Alma Silva, pled guilty to one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine on Oct. 6. From January 2016 until September 2016, Silva facilitated the distribution of methamphetamine to individuals in Nelson County and wired the proceeds from drug sales to individuals in Mexico.

The sentencing for Grado-Ortega and Silva will occur in the early part of 2018.