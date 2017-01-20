 jump to example.com

Wofford downs VMI, 88-70

Published Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 10:19 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiForward Cameron Jackson converted 11 of 13 shots from the floor and scored 25 points to lead Wofford to an 88-70 Southern Conference win over VMI Thursday night before 1,458 at Benjamin Johnson Arena.

The Terriers won their second straight game after starting January 0-3 and moved to 8-11 overall, 3-3 in the SoCon. The Keydets dropped their second straight and now stand 4-13, 1-5 SoCon.

Wofford never trailed in the ball game held a 38-32 advantage on the boards including a 20-11 first half count. The Terriers also converted 20 of 23 from the free throw line including 13 of 15 in the first half to help build a 14-point intermission lead.

Junior forward Armani Branch, making his third career start, led the Keydets in scoring with a career-high 21 points. The Hampton, Va.  native hit 8 of 13 shots from the floor and five of six from the line to surpass his previous high of 14 points.

Guard QJ Peterson added 18 points, 14 after halftime, and grabbed nine rebounds for the Keydets and forward Trey Chapman chipped in 15 points to extend his double figures scoring streak to five games.

Despite shooting 50% from the floor in the first half, VMI trailed 49-35 at the break largely in part to Wofford’s control of the boards (20-11, 7-1 on offensive glass) which led to eight second chance points. The sharp Terrier free throw shooting also help quell a VMI rally after the Keydets had trimmed a 14-point deficit to five points (34-29)  following a 3-pointer by Keydet freshman guard Garrett Gilkeson with 5:33 left in the opening half.

Wofford countered outscoring VMI 15-6 for the remainder of the first half including an 11-0 spurt capped by a Donovan Theme-Love layup to make it 49-31 at the 1:24 mark.

The Terriers rolled out the second half by scoring the first eight points of the frame including back-to-back 3-pointers from sophomore Fletcher Magee who had converted 9 of 10 beyond the arc against the Keydets in Spartanburg last year. The Keydets battled, but were unable to cut the deficit beyond 13 points after Branch’s layup with 5:30 remaining. VMI shot 38.7% from the floor in the second half and was 5 of 21 beyond the arc for the game after hitting 25 treys over the recent two-game home stand.

The Terriers also got double figures scoring from Magee (17) and Hoover (13).  Point guard Eric Garcia dished out a game-high eight assists.

VMI continues its three-game road swing Saturday at Furman. Tipoff will be 4 pm from Timmons Arena and the game with be carried on ESPN3.

Postgame: VMI Head Coach Dan Earl

“The assist to turnover ratio on the game wasn’t great and we gave them too many offensive rebounds in the first half. But you don’t find this in the stat sheet -we were slow to loose balls and the 50-50 balls and toughness plays and that’s unfortunate. It took us too long but we did respond and play harder in the second half. Against good teams, you can’t pick your spots or you can’t turn it on late, we have to do it throughout.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Trump, Democrats and the media

Chris Graham talks about the upcoming inauguration, protests by Democrats and the whining of the news media in today's Street Knowledge podcast.

Bathroom bill is dead: But what about that LGBT anti-discrimination bill?

Minutes after killing the bathroom bill, a GOP-controlled committee killed a bill that would have protected LGBT individuals from being fired for being gay.

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 