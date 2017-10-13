W&L’s Kyle Friend awarded for stem cell research
Kyle Friend, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Washington and Lee University, received a $100,000 grant from the Jeffress Trust Awards Program in Interdisciplinary Research. This was a competitive undertaking and W&L was funded for both proposals that were submitted.
Friend’s research project uses embryonic stem cells from mice to understand how genes are regulated as the stem cells begin to differentiate into neurons or heart cells. Friend and his team are using cell biology, biochemistry and computational tools to study this process.
“Kyle’s research extends into the smallest chemical details of how a stem cell is able to change from a generic cell into the wide range of body tissues such as nerves and heart muscles,” said Steve Desjardins, professor of chemistry and department head. “This grant will not only support the physical needs of this research but will also enable W&L students to participate in this project and learn how science works.”
Friend has a B.S. in biochemistry from Ohio State University (2000), NIH Post-baccalaureate IRTA from the National Institute of Health (2001), a Ph.D. in molecular biophysics and biochemistry from Yale University (2001-07), and five years of combined post doctorate research at both Yale and the University of Wisconsin.
The grant is for a one-year period and will support four undergraduates working next summer on the project.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
The Jeffress Trust Program provides $100,000 awards as start-up funding to support one-year pilot studies that influence the development of innovative interdisciplinary strategies that integrate computational and quantitative scientific methodologies across a broad range of scientific disciplines.
Discussion