W&L’s Billias, Goudimova to perform selections from Russian composers
Published Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, 12:03 am
Anna Billias and Julia Goudimova, faculty members from the music department at Washington and Lee University, will present “An Exploration of the Russian Soul: Selections from the ‘Mighty Five’ Russian Composers.” The recital is Sunday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. in Wilson Concert Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
A duet, “Anima e Grazia,” will share its Russian heritage through the repertoire featuring the music of Modest Musorgsky, Cesar Cui, Alexander Borodin, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Mily Balakirev and will incorporate two instruments, with Billias on the piano, and Goudimova on the cello.
“Through these musical selections, we are hoping to expose our audience to the unique beauty of Russian folk music,” said Billias.
Doors to the concert hall open at 2:30 p.m. for seating.
