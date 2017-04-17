 jump to example.com

W&L visiting lecturer to speak on ‘Time, Technology, and the History of Ancient Science’

Published Monday, Apr. 17, 2017, 8:39 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

washington and leeColin Webster, assistant professor of Classics at the University of California at Davis, will give a lecture at Washington and Lee University on April 27 at 5 p.m. in Hillel House, Room 101.

He will speak on “Time, Technology, and the History of Ancient Science.” The talk is free and open to the public.

“My talk will explore the history of Greek astronomy as a history of technology, examining the tools, time devices and instruments that were used by the ancient Greeks to measure, model and conceptualize the heavens,” Webster explained. “It will investigate how technologies that expose new data do not simply access a new set of information, they propose new theories about the world, positing that the phenomena under investigation can sustain novel sets of characteristics. In so doing, these technologies often infiltrate conceptual models about the ‘explananda’ themselves, so that the tools with which we view the world end up becoming the very things we see.”

He is the author of articles, chapters and reviews, including “The Soundscape of Ancient Medicine,” in “Sound and the Ancient Senses” (eds., 2017); “Review: Patients and Healers in the High Roman Empire,” by Ido Israelowich, Tel Aviv University, in the Journal of the History of Medicine and Allied Sciences (2016); and “Heuristic Medicine: The Methodists and Metalepsis,” in Isis (2015).

His research and teaching interests include ancient science and medicine and ancient philosophy.

Webster received his B.A. from the University of King’s College, his M.A. from Dalhousie University (both in Halifax, Nova Scotia) and his Ph.D. from Columbia University.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Warner: Trump should reach out to Democrats
Albemarle County tax rate hearing set for May 15
Michael DelBiondo to present Earth Day Convocation at Bridgewater College
Castro’s homer gives Hillcats third straight win
P-Nats lose early lead, fall 5-4 in 11 innings
Author Emmi Itäranta to speak about her novel Memory of Water
EMU grad Woré Ndiaye to lead UN-appointed working group in Senegal
MBU taps new director of physician assistant program
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 17-21
Rockingham County Fair announces theme contest winner
Beverley Street Studio School to debut new exhibit on May 5
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for April 17-21
Shenandoah National Park announces 2017 Seminar Series
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: April 17-21
Ken Plum: Sense of impending change in Virginia General Assembly
Chiang’s strong start leads to 5-3 Lynchburg win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 