W&L Tea Society hosts Women and Girls’ Day Tea Ceremony

The Washington and Lee University Chanoyu Tea Society will host its third Woman and Girls’ Day Tea to celebrate International Women’s Month. It will be held on March 3 in the Japanese Tea Room, Senshin’an, located in the Watson Pavilion at W&L. Attendees will observe a traditional tea ceremony by W&L students and enjoy sweets and a bowl of green tea.

There will be three seatings: 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Individual tickets for this event are free, but are required due to limited space. Tickets may be picked up at the Reeves Center Monday through Friday, between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Cassie Ivey at (540) 458-8034 or civey@wlu.edu. For more information about the tea room, see http://tearoom.wlu.edu.

“This annual event is a way to celebrate and honor all the dynamic women and girls in our lives during Women’s History Month,” said Janet Ikeda, associate professor of Japanese. “This year’s event coincides with the March 3 Japanese Girls’ Day known as Hinamatsuri.”

For this event members of the society will use a special lacquered table tea set and serve sweets from the famous tea sweet shop Minamoto Kitchoan. There will also be a set of Japanese dolls on display in the tearoom, donated by the late Professor Harry Pemberton.







W&L’s tea room serves as a classroom and cultural laboratory where students study and practice temae, or the making of tea, which introduces them to history, literature, art, traditional customs, aesthetics and perceptions of beauty.

In 2011, Sen Genshitsu, the 15th-generation grand master of the Urasenke tradition of tea, presented the university with the tea room’s name, Senshin’an, or Clearing-the-Mind Abode.

The Chanoyu Tea Society wants to remind everyone that men and boys are also welcome to attend.

