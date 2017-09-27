W&L presents talk on Robert E. Lee

Lee Chapel and Museum presents Remembering Robert E. Lee with a speech by noted historian, professor and author Dr. Kenneth Noe on Monday, Oct. 9, at 12:15 p.m. in Lee Chapel.

The talk is free and open to the public.

The title of Noe’s talk is “A Storm to Destroy My Hopes: Weather and Robert E. Lee’s Cheat Mountain Campaign.”

Noe will be signing copies of his book, “The Civil War in Appalachia,” in the Lee Chapel Museum Shop on the morning of his talk. The book will be available for purchase at that time.

A native Virginian, Noe is the author of seven books, along with many scholarly articles focusing on the Civil War and Appalachian history. He is a frequent speaker on the Civil War Round Table circuit and participates in the Organization of American Historians Distinguished Lectureship Program. He was the 2008-09 president of the Alabama Historical Association and currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Society of Civil War Historians. Noe was a Pulitzer Prize entrant and the winner of the 2003 Kentucky Governors Award.