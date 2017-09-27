W&L presents talk on Robert E. Lee
Published Wednesday, Sep. 27, 2017, 7:01 pm
Front Page » Events » W&L presents talk on Robert E. Lee
Lee Chapel and Museum presents Remembering Robert E. Lee with a speech by noted historian, professor and author Dr. Kenneth Noe on Monday, Oct. 9, at 12:15 p.m. in Lee Chapel.
The talk is free and open to the public.
The title of Noe’s talk is “A Storm to Destroy My Hopes: Weather and Robert E. Lee’s Cheat Mountain Campaign.”
Noe will be signing copies of his book, “The Civil War in Appalachia,” in the Lee Chapel Museum Shop on the morning of his talk. The book will be available for purchase at that time.
A native Virginian, Noe is the author of seven books, along with many scholarly articles focusing on the Civil War and Appalachian history. He is a frequent speaker on the Civil War Round Table circuit and participates in the Organization of American Historians Distinguished Lectureship Program. He was the 2008-09 president of the Alabama Historical Association and currently serves on the Advisory Board of the Society of Civil War Historians. Noe was a Pulitzer Prize entrant and the winner of the 2003 Kentucky Governors Award.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion