W&L to host Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter David Fahrenthold
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Washington and Lee University’s journalism and mass communications department, along with the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation, will host Washington Post reporter and CNN contributor David A. Fahrenthold on Sept. 26 in Stackhouse theatre at 5 p.m.
His talk, titled “Journalism in the Time of Trump,” is free and open to the public.
Following the talk, Fahrenthold will be available to sign his book “Uncovering Trump: The Truth Behind Donald Trump’s Charitable Giving (2017).” The book, a collection of articles from the Washington Post, chronicles then-candidate Trump’s foundation and philanthropic claims.
“David Fahrenthold is one of the hardest-working journalists covering one of the toughest beats in Washington,” said Alecia Swasy, Reynolds Professor of Business Journalism at Washington and Lee. “He blends old-fashioned, knock-on-doors, wear-out-your-shoes reporting with the latest social media tools such as Twitter to figure out what’s going on.”
Fahrenthold won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for his reporting on Trump’s philanthropic claims as well as his story disclosing comments Trump made during an unaired portion of a 2005 interview on “Access Hollywood.” He has been at the Post since 2000 and previously covered the D.C. police, the environment, Congress and the federal bureaucracy.
Fahrenthold’s talk will be streamed live at https://livestream.com/wlu/david-fahrenthold.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion