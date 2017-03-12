Winter’s not over yet: Prepare now for Monday snow
Published Sunday, Mar. 12, 2017, 12:59 pm
Winter's not over yet: Prepare now for Monday snow
VDOT is preparing for up to 10 inches of snow in the Piedmont region and asks motorists to do the same.
Across most of VDOT’s Culpeper District, crews are busy today applying brine on Interstate 64, I-66 and the area’s primary highway system, as well as on some high-volume secondary roads. This pre-treatment helps to prevent snow from bonding to the pavement and forming ice.
Once the storm begins, VDOT staff will be on duty around the clock to treat roads with salt and sand and plow accumulated snow.
How you can prepare
Because the storm is expected to arrive in the area during the Monday evening commute, VDOT advises adjusting work schedules to be off the roads earlier than usual. Doing so keeps you safe and allows VDOT crews to address road conditions efficiently.
Motorists should expect difficult driving conditions on Tuesday morning and lingering snow showers into Wednesday. Refreeze of snow is also anticipated most nights this week, with black ice likely to form. Plan ahead for your safety.
Resources
Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.
