Winter Weather Advisory: Snow forecast overnight

The Greater Augusta area is under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday running to 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-3 inches of snow to fall in the region.

Temperatures are expected in the mid-20s, with winds being an issue, sustained at 10-15 mph, and gusts up to 25 mph.