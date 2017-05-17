Windward Consulting to expand IT headquarters in Fairfax County

Windward Consulting, an information technology consultancy helping large organizations manage their data centers and networks, will invest $825,000 to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The project will also create 97 new jobs.

“Northern Virginia has long served as a catalyst for the booming IT sector, and Windward Consulting’s entrepreneurial success in Fairfax County is evidence that the industry continues to gain momentum,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The company has thrived in the Commonwealth for 20 years, supported by our world-class workforce and an education system that offers cutting-edge degree programs. We thank Windward for the addition of nearly 100 new, 21st century jobs and for being part of our ongoing efforts to diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

“With more than 180,000 highly skilled IT employees, Virginia boasts one of the highest concentrations of technology workers in the country,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Windward Consulting has capitalized on this extraordinary talent, growing from a small startup to nearly 200 employees after this expansion. The success of Virginia’s existing businesses of all sizes is critical to a vibrant economy, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will be an important resource to support the company’s growth.”

Windward Consulting solves service-centric IT challenges to help clients with complex management issues related to global data center and network operations. Since its inception in 1997, Windward has worked with more than 500 clients around the globe and more than 2,000 projects. With initial roots in the communications service provider sector, Windward has diversified to provide solutions to commercial sectors, such as financial services, and other large enterprises.

“We have found that the caliber of a highly educated workforce, combined with the strength of the economy, have made Fairfax County an excellent location for us,” said Sean McDermott, Founder and CEO of Windward Consulting Group. “The close proximity to Washington D.C., and the continued growth in the Dulles Technology Corridor have been instrumental in our growth over the past 20 years.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Windward Consulting’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.



“Windward Consulting is a growing part of the IT cluster that is the backbone of the Fairfax County economy, and I am delighted to see the company taking advantage of the IT markets and workforce here,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

“I am excited to see Windward Consulting reinvesting in the 33rd District and the Dulles Technology Corridor,”said State Senator Jennifer Wexton. “Innovative companies like Windward Consulting recognize that Northern Virginia is a great place for their employees and their businesses to thrive.”

“We welcome Windward Consulting’s expansion in our vibrant community,” said Delegate Jennifer Boysko.“Information Technology companies in the Dulles Technology Corridor are thriving and play an essential role in the new Virginia economy. I wish Windward Consulting continued success and welcome its 97 new employees to the Herndon area.”