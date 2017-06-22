Winchester Metals to create 17 new jobs in Frederick County

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Winchester Metals, a complete package metals industry partner, will invest $870,000 to expand its manufacturing operation in Frederick County.

The company will add laser/punch combination equipment, which will expand capacity and allow Winchester Metals to add a third shift. The expansion at its existing site in Virginia will create 17 new jobs. Today’s announcement is the second Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) grant award for the company, which benefitted from the program in January 2017 with the retraining of 29 jobs.

“Following its jobs retraining announcement earlier this year, Winchester Metals continues its impressive growth with this expansion,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Strengthening industries that create jobs of the 21st century is a critical component of the new Virginia economy, and the burgeoning advanced manufacturing sector is impacted by businesses of all sizes across the Commonwealth. Winchester Metals has been an ideal corporate steward in Frederick County for more than 40 years, and we look forward to seeing what the coming decades hold for them.”

Founded in 1975, Winchester Metals is a steel distribution, processing and fabrication facility servicing Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania. The family-owned and operated company offers comprehensive processing, distribution and fabrication solutions to a variety of industrial, commercial, contracting and residential customers.

“It is an honor to congratulate Winchester Metals on its impressive growth and success in the Commonwealth,”said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We cannot emphasize enough the importance of supporting our existing 5,700 manufacturers, which employ more than 240,000 workers in Virginia. Winchester Metals is a true success story of Frederick County and the Commonwealth, and we are delighted to have this company on our corporate roster.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Winchester Metals’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Once again, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership was incredibly helpful in supporting our continued investment in our business,” said Josh Phelps, President, Winchester Metals, Inc. “Knowing that our local and state governments are willing to provide some funding and support for our efforts is another reminder of why Virginia is a good place to do business. This investment is the single largest in our company’s 42-year history, and simultaneously opens opportunities in new sectors for our business, and for qualified workers to join our team and grow with us.”

“With its second expansion announcement this year, Winchester Metals is a shining example of the strength of Frederick County’s manufacturing sector,” commented Chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, Charles S. DeHaven, Jr. “We are proud of all that Winchester Metals has accomplished, a third-generation company that continues to innovate and grow in our community.”

“Winchester Metals’ addition of a third shift is excellent news for the new workers they will hire, as well as the community as a whole,” said Senator Jill Vogel. “Virginia must remain committed to providing a pro-growth business environment, which allows successful companies like Winchester Metals to continue scaling up and creating jobs in Virginia after 42 successful years of operation.”

“I’m very excited about this announcement; it shows that America can and is growing our manufacturing sector with high-tech, good-paying jobs,” said Delegate David LaRock. “Winchester Metals’ investment in this new technology, equipment and employees demonstrates their continued long-term confidence in the economy and our community.”