Win Virginia makes major investment in House Democratic candidates
Win Virginia will invest over $100,000 in digital ads supporting Democratic candidates for the House of Delegates in the final three weeks of the campaign.
Democratic candidates are running against more than 50 long-entrenched members of the House of Delegates on an agenda for a Better Virginia that rejects Trump-backed special interest policies and focuses on programs key to all Virginians: Better Jobs, Better Healthcare, Better Schools.
“Virginians want better jobs and schools, and are sick of Delegates that talk nice at home, but vote mean in Richmond; they claim to be moderates but vote every year to weaken our schools, our communities, and our rights,” said Tom Perriello, CEO of Win Virginia. “Many of these Republicans have never had to answer for their extreme record, like votes that have blocked Medicaid expansion and increased premiums for middle class families.”
Democrats are running in 88 of 100 seats in the House of Delegates this year, a modern record. Running on a platform of expanding Medicaid, a debt-free path to community college, and investing in education, Democrats are competing in every corner of the Commonwealth so the Northam Administration has a governing partner in the House. Over half of the Democratic challengers are women, nearly a dozen are millennials, a quarter are people of color, and five are from the LGBTQ community.
“Voters have a choice between Democratic challengers who put Virginians first and Republican representatives who put themselves and special interests first,” stated Dr. Shashi Gupta, Chairman of Win Virginia. “We have an astoundingly talented class of Virginians who have been called to politics for the first time. This combined effort will ensure our neighbors across the Commonwealth know they have a choice to vote for those who will fight for A Better Virginia.”
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
So far this year, Win Virginia has donated directly or raised over $400,000 for Democratic Delegate candidates and associated PACs across the Commonwealth, while investing an unprecedented amount in technology to allow all Democratic challengers to reach voters in new ways. These efforts will pay dividends not only in Delegate and statewide races, but also catalogue lessons learned and best practices for future election cycles in Virginia and beyond.
Discussion