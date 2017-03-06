Does win push Georgia Tech off NCAA Tourney bubble?
Published Monday, Mar. 6, 2017, 5:47 pm
Does win push Georgia Tech off NCAA Tourney bubble?
#11 seed Georgia Tech (17-14, 8-10 ACC) faces #14 seed Pitt (15-16, 4-14 ACC) Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.
Team Notes
- Tech finished its ACC regular-season schedule with a 90-61 loss at Syracuse Saturday. The Yellow Jackets split their last eight games of the regular season, going 3-4 in ACC play following a non-conference win over Tusculum on Feb. 7. That includes a 61-52 victory over Pittsburgh in its final regular-season home game just a week ago (Feb. 28) in the teams’ only meeting this season.
- Tech’s senior class has a 2-3 record in ACC Tournament games, having won opening-round games over Boston College (2014) and Clemson (2016).
- Tech is one of two teams to finish the regular season with a winning record (3-2) over the top four seeds in the ACC Tournament (Virginia is the other). The Jackets went 1-4 against the one-bye teams and 4-3 against the teams playing on Tuesday.
- Tech’s 8-10 ACC record matched the mark of last year’s NIT team and finished the regular season with one fewer victory overall.
- Tech has the seventh most efficient defense in the country according to KenPom.com, giving up 90.8 points per 100 possessions. The Yellow Jackets rank No. 1 in the ACC in field goal percentage defense (40.7 pct.) vs. ACC teams, and ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (68.8 ppg). Nationally, Tech ranks 20th in field goal percentage defense and 56th in scoring defense against all opponents.
