Does win push Georgia Tech off NCAA Tourney bubble?

#11 seed Georgia Tech (17-14, 8-10 ACC) faces #14 seed Pitt (15-16, 4-14 ACC) Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the 2017 ACC Tournament.

Team Notes

Tech finished its ACC regular-season schedule with a 90-61 loss at Syracuse Saturday. The Yellow Jackets split their last eight games of the regular season, going 3-4 in ACC play following a non-conference win over Tusculum on Feb. 7. That includes a 61-52 victory over Pittsburgh in its final regular-season home game just a week ago (Feb. 28) in the teams’ only meeting this season.

Tech’s senior class has a 2-3 record in ACC Tournament games , having won opening-round games over Boston College (2014) and Clemson (2016).

, having won opening-round games over Boston College (2014) and Clemson (2016). Tech is one of two teams to finish the regular season with a winning record (3-2) over the top four seeds in the ACC Tournament (Virginia is the other). The Jackets went 1-4 against the one-bye teams and 4-3 against the teams playing on Tuesday.

(3-2) over the top four seeds in the ACC Tournament (Virginia is the other). The Jackets went 1-4 against the one-bye teams and 4-3 against the teams playing on Tuesday. Tech’s 8-10 ACC record matched the mark of last year’s NIT team and finished the regular season with one fewer victory overall.

of last year’s NIT team and finished the regular season with one fewer victory overall. Tech has the seventh most efficient defense in the country according to KenPom.com, giving up 90.8 points per 100 possessions. The Yellow Jackets rank No. 1 in the ACC in field goal percentage defense (40.7 pct.) vs. ACC teams, and ranks No. 3 in scoring defense (68.8 ppg). Nationally, Tech ranks 20th in field goal percentage defense and 56th in scoring defense against all opponents.