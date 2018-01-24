Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center Transportation Study open house meeting set

The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (SAWMPO) will host a final public meeting for the Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center Transportation Study on Wednesday, January 31, at the Wilson Middle School Cafeteria at 232 Hornet Drive, Fishersville. The meeting is from 4-6 p.m.

The study examines secondary access locations to the WWRC Complex, and operational and safety issues along the corridor with the intent of developing short- and long-term improvement recommendations. Study recommendations presented at the meeting will be used to guide future transportation improvements in the area. The public is encouraged to attend the meeting and provide input.

The SAWMPO is leading this effort in collaboration with Augusta County, and the Virginia Department of Transportation.