Wilson Fairchild returning to the Wayne Theatre on March 25

Published Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, 4:06 pm

wilson fairchildThe country music duo Wilson Fairchild returns to the stage at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, March 25.

The 8 p.m. concert, sponsored by Dickie Bell for Delegate, is the first of two scheduled Wilson Fairchild shows at the Wayne in 2017.

“It’s great to have Wil and Langdon back. Their shows have been highlights of the Wayne Theatre’s return over the past year,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Wil and Langdon Reid count The Statler Brothers, Ricky Skaggs and Dailey & Vincent among their influences.

Wilson Fairchild played four shows at the Wayne in 2016, including a well-received sold-out tribute to The Statler Brothers in July and a Christmas show in December.

Tickets for the show are $35.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org.

