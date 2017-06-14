Wilmington shuts down Hillcats, 9-0
Published Wednesday, Jun. 14, 2017, 10:20 pm
Front Page » Sports » Wilmington shuts down Hillcats, 9-0
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
A.J. Puckett held Lynchburg to two hits in 6 1/3 innings to set the table for a 9-0 Wilmington victory at City Stadium Wednesday night. Lynchburg only managed four hits for the game, two of which came off the bat of Willi Castro.
Wilmington tallied nine runs on 15 hits, all against starter Shao-Ching Chiang (7-4). The right-hander struck out five and walked none in 6 2/3 innings. Paul Hendrix worked 2 1/3 perfect frames out of the bullpen. Puckett (6-5) struck out nine while walking just one. Walker Shellerwent 1 2/3 innings, and Franco Terrero tossed the ninth to complete the shutout.
The Blue Rocks plated four runs on four extra-base hits in the third inning, capped off by a Chris DeVito two-run homer. Wilmington added a run in the sixth thanks in part to doubles by Anderson Miller and DeVito. Wilmington stretched the margin to 9-0 with four runs on six hits in the seventh, highlighted by a pair of doubles from Chase Vallot and Roman Collins.
Lynchburg travels to Frederick for its final series before the All-Star Break, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. Brock Hartson (2-2, 3.41) will start for the Hillcats against lefty Keegan Akin (4-4, 5.01). The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion