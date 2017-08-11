 jump to example.com

William & Mary wraps perfect Jamaica trip with 71-47 win over Minto 79ers

Published Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, 10:34 am

The William & Mary men’s basketball team closed out its Jamaican trip with a perfect 3-0 record following a 71-47 win over the Minto 79ers on Thursday evening at GC Foster College.

william & maryThe Green and Gold led throughout, but broke the game open with an 11-1 run to end the third quarter flipping as a little as a six-point cushion into a 54-36 advantage entering the final frame.

Senior David Cohn topped the Tribe with 18 points to go along with seven assists, while fellow classmate Connor Burchfield tallied his third-straight double-digit effort with 14 points, including a 4-of-6 effort from 3-point range.

Sophomores Nathan Knight and Justin Pierce led the Tribe efforts on the glass. Pierce pulled down a game-high 14 to go along with seven points, while Knight tallied eight points and 11 rebounds.

