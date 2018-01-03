 jump to example.com
 

William & Mary wins at JMU to improve to 2-0 in CAA

Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 12:45 pm

william & maryWilliam & Mary used a 15-2 run early in the second half and shot 61 percent in the final 20 minutes to improved to 2-0 in Colonial Athletic Association play with an 84-76 road win at James Madison on Tuesday evening.

W&M trailed by as much as 14 in the first half, but closed the half on a 15-4 run, before surging in front in the final 20 minutes. Sophomores Matt Milon (19 points and 12 rebounds) and Nathan Knight (16 points and 12 rebounds) each tallied double-doubles in the win.

Trailing 41-38 at the break, W&M knocked down five-straight shots during its 15-2 run to take it first lead of the game, which it would not relinquish. The Green and Gold scored nine points in a row and took the lead for good on a Nathan Knight dunk at the 15:22 mark. Sophomore Justin Pierce added the final five of the run, extending the margin to 56-50 on a lay-up six minutes into the second half.

JMU drew to as close as 62-60 on back-to-back 3-pointers from Stuckey Mosley and Joey McLean, but W&M responded with six in a row to take it largest lead. Milon’s 3-pointer capped the spurt with 6:46 to play, increasing the margin to 68-60. W&M had an answer for every Duke come-back attempt, including old-fashion 3-point plays from junior Paul Rowley with 5:22 left and Milon with 40 seconds remaining after a Connor Burchfield steal on the defensive end to hold off the Dukes.

JMU used a pair of 7-0 runs to take a double-digit advantage in the first half. Matt Lewis jumpstarted both with a 3-pointer, and back-to-back Tribe turnovers led to a pair of easy Dukes’ buckets. A DeVelle Phillips dunk extended the home team’s lead to 26-14 and forced a W&M timeout with 10:23 left in the opening frame.

The Dukes led by as many as 14 at the four-minute mark, but the Tribe held JMU without a field goal for the final three minutes and outscored the Dukes 15-4 over the final 3:43. Burchfield knocked down a pair of 3-pointers during the run, while Knight scored four points. Cohn fast-break lay-up, which counted due to a JMU goaltend, with 0.5 seconds left to cut the margin to 41-38 at the intermission.

 
Discussion

  • 49 degrees here at the stadium. Forecast: heavy rain. Yikes!

  • Next Adventures of CavMan needs to involve a fight against torch-wielding white supremacists.

  • Live-blogging UVA vs. Georgia Tech at AugustaFreePress.com.

  • Georgia Tech wins toss, defers. UVA to receive and defend south end zone.

  • Joe Reed returns the opening kickoff inside the GT 35.

  • Last week, five carries on 3rd-and-1 or 4th-and-1, all no gains. Benkert on the keeper converts on 3rd-and-1.

  • A,J, Mejia connects on 36-yard field goal try. Wow. We’ve extended the edge of his range.

  • Virginia gets first blood on a 36-yard field goal by A.J. Mejia. Key play: 57-yard kickoff return by Joe Reed set up ‘Hoos in good field position.

    UVA 3, Georgia Tech 0, 12:17/1st

  • Something we didn’t do last week: convert after a long kickoff return. And convert a 3rd-and-1.

  • UVA D goes three-and-out. GT had 3rd-and-5, pass incomplete. Good job forcing the passing situation.

  • Odd choice: punting it on 4th-and-7 at the GT 36. Punt into the end zone for a touchback. That made no sense.

  • Another 3rd-down stop, this one on 3rd-and-8, for the UVA D.

  • Driving rain here at Scott Stadium. UVA leads, 3-0, 4:08/1st. Cavs score after a 57-yard kickoff return by Joe Reed that set up a 36-yard field goal by A.J. Mejia.

    Virginia D has stopped the Georgia Tech offense on a pair of third-and-longs.

  • The weather here is horrible. Heavy rain, 48 degrees.

  • UVA goes three-and-out deep in its own territory. GT drive start at its own 45.

  • Jalen Camp 49-yard catch and run to the UVA 2. Defender fell down on the play, leaving Camp wide open.

  • Georgia Tech takes advantage of the short field, with a 49-yard pass to Jalen Camp keying a quick 53-yard drive.

    Taquon Marshall caps the drive with a 1-yard TD run.

    Jackets lead, 7-3, 0:58/1st.

  • Nice idea with the onside kick effort, but it didn’t go 10 yards. UVA ball at the GT 43.

  • Benkert connects with Olamide Zaccheaus 33 yards. First and goal UVA at the GT 10.

  • End 1: Georgia Tech 7, UVA 3.

    Georgia Tech with a slight advantage in total offense, 91-86. Kurt Benkert is 4-of-9 passing for 43 yards.

    Virginia has 3rd-and-goal at the GT 5 when we come back.

  • A.J. Mejia good on a 23-yard field goal attempt. Georgia Tech punched its short field into a TD. UVA has had two short fields, and kicked two field goals.

  • Of course, last week our guys had short fields that turned into nothing in terms of points. So this counts as progress.

  • Another 3rd-down pass incomplete. UVA D forcing passing downs, and GT not converting.

  • UVA gets 1st down at the GT 30. Then, three straight drops by receivers. Benkert can’t throw it any better.

  • And then, the punt was blocked. Gotta do the little stuff right.

  • Jackets drop back to pass on all three snaps. Odd game, this one.

  • Four straight drops. Let’s keep a tab.

  • Five straight drops. Somebody talk to the equipment manager.

  • Somebody nearby has bourbon, and a ton of it.

  • Completion! As in, not a drop! It can happen.

  • Why not run on 3rd-and-18 to set up the punt? Unbelievably dumb play-calling there.

  • KirVonte Benson 1-yard TD run pushes Georgia Tech lead to 14-6, 2:31/2nd.

  • Joe Reed answers: 92-yard kickoff return for a TD. UVA trails 14-13, 2:17/2nd.

  • Halftime: Georgia Tech 14, UVA 13.

  • Georgia Tech leads Virginia, 14-13, at halftime.
    UVA got on the board first on a 36-yard field goal by A.J. Mejia, one of his two first-half field goals.
    TaQuon Marshall and KirVonte Benson each had 1-yard TD runs for Georgia Tech, the second after an Olamide Zaccheaus fumble deep in Yellow Jacket territory.
    The ‘Hoos scored just before the half on a 92-yard kickoff return by Joe Reed, who earlier had a 57-yard kick return to set up the first UVA field goal.

  • Virginia hasn’t been able to get anything going consistently on offense. Kurt Benkert is 7-of-19 passing for 78 yards, and Jordan Ellis has 12 yards on six carries.
    Joe Reed has been the bulwark for the ‘Hoos, with two kickoff returns gaining 149 yards, including a 92-yard TD, and a 29-yard gain on a reverse.
    The UVA D has done its job, limiting the Georgia Tech offense, which came into the game averaging 347.9 yards per game on the ground, to 69 yards on 25 attempts.

  • TaQuon Marshall takes the first play from scrimmage in the second half 78 yards for a Georgia Tech TD.

  • Pretty simple misdirection play. Faked action to the left, Marshall came back around to the right, nobody there.

  • Second play from scrimmage: Kurt Benkert picksixed. Can we hit reset?

  • At the lowest of low points in the Mike London era, we didn’t shit away a half of football on two plays like that.

  • When you go hurry up, and Doni Dowling doesn’t know the play, and it’s obvious … it’s a run, right?

  • Andre Levrone 34-yard TD pass from Kurt Benkert. Georgia Tech 28, UVA 20, 11:39/3rd

  • Nice rally by Benkert on that drive. Benkert was 5-for-6 for 60 yards on that drive.

  • Quin Blanding INT, return to the GT 45. Tack on 15 more on a GT penalty.

  • Doni Dowling 28-yard TD pass from Kurt Benkert. Two-point pass to Oladmide Zaccheaus. Game tied ata 28, 10:05/3rd.

  • Punt downed at the GT 2.

  • What a third quarter in Charlottesville! Georgia Tech scored on the first two plays from scrimmage, on a 78-yard TD run by TaQuon Marshall and a picksix thrown by UVA QB Kurt Benkert.

    A pair of Benkert TD passes, to Doni Dowling and Andre Levrone, and a two-point conversion, knotted us up at 28, now heading into the fourth quarter.

  • First down UVA at the Georgia Tech 23. Third-and-10 conversion to Dowling.

  • Dowling dropped a sure TD pass on second down. On third, Benkert fumbled the snap. Mejia 33-yard FG good. UVA 31-28, 10:44/4th

  • Third short field drive of the day ending in a field goal. Does that come back to bite us?

  • My unofficial count: seven drops by the wideouts today. Benkert: 15-of-35 passing.

  • Brenton Nelson with the INT. GT receiver was open, but ball late and underthrown.

  • Cavs unable to do anything. Three-and-out.

  • Marshall fumbles, UVA gets a safety! ‘Hoos lead 33-28, 8:49/4th. Jordan Mack forced the fumble.

  • UVA goes three-and-out. Punt downed at the GT 10. First down, 7:10 to go, ‘Hoos up 33-28.

  • First and 10 GT at the UVA 33. ‘Hoos lead 33-28, 3:28/4th

  • TaQuon Marshall 33-yard TD pass to Ricky Jeune. Jackets go for two. Timeout GT.

  • Heavy rain returns to Scott Stadium.

  • TaQuon Marshall converts the two-point conversion. GT 36-33, 3:10 left. Downpour here at the stadium.

  • Hardest rain we’ve had here all day.

  • Benkert to Andre Levrone 27-yard TD!!!!!

  • Extra point doinks through. UVA leads 40-36, 1:22 lefft. My heart is pumping like I’m finishing a 10K.

  • Good idea to blitz. GT not as versed in pass protection.

  • GT has 4th and 16 at its own 33.

  • Ricky Jeune 35-yard catch. First down GT, 41 seconds left.

  • Andrew Brown sack, another 4th-and-long for GT, this one a 4th-and-15 at the UVA 37. Timeout GT, 24 seconds left.

  • Incomplete! ‘Hoos will win!!!!!!!!!

  • We’re going bowling!!!!!!!!