William & Mary, Stanford announce 2020 football matchup

William & Mary Director of Athletics Samantha K. Huge announced today that the Tribe football team will travel to Stanford University in 2020 to take on the Cardinal. It will be the first meeting on the gridiron between the schools, which both have been playing football for more than a century.

“The game will help share the William & Mary brand around the nation, and align us with a Stanford program that we see as the gold standard for a university that does it the right way,” said Huge. “We share a commitment for athletic excellence without compromising the high academic standards of our respective universities. I am thrilled with the opportunity to provide our student-athletes, alumni and fans with the incredible experience of taking on one of the nation’s best football programs in an amazing setting.”

The match-up will be the first football game that William & Mary has played in California, and the farthest west the team has traveled since playing at the University of Oklahoma in 1951. The game will also mark the first meeting between a current PAC-12 school and William & Mary and only the second meeting between Stanford and a school from the state of Virginia (Virginia Tech in the 2011 Orange Bowl).