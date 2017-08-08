 jump to example.com

William & Mary rolls to 103-59 win over Jamican U-21 Team

Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:08 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The William & Mary men’s basketball team raced out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back in a 103-59 victory over the Jamaican Under-21 National Team in the program’s 2017 international trip opener.

william & maryIn total, the Tribe hit eight of its first nine shots and shot 68.2 percent in the first 10 minutes in jumping out to as much as 25-point advantage in the initial frame on the way to the 44-point margin.

Sophomore Matt Milon and freshman Jihar Williams, both making their Tribe debuts, topped six Green and Gold players in doubles figures. Milon scored a game-high 22 points in 22 minutes, including 11 of the team’s first 16 points. He was 7-of-14 from the floor and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Williams tallied 16 points on 6-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-7 from long distance as well.

Seniors Jamison Glover and Connor Burchfield added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Tribe squares off with the Jamaican Select Team on Tuesdaynight at 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET). The Select Team is made up of Jamaican players who have or are currently playing professionally, including a number of players from European clubs.

All three Tribe games of the 2017 Yard & Aboard Basketball Jam sponsored by the Jamaica Basketball Association and Staple Youth Organization will be played at GC Foster Sports College in Spanish Town.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VCU poll: Northam, Democrats hold leads in all three state races
U.S. News & World Report ranks UVA as No. 1 hospital in Virginia
Can I obtain financial assistance for a hearing aid?
Interfaith consultant analyzes spiritual culture at Virginia Tech
Shenandoah National Park hosts Night Sky Festival, solar eclipse viewing
VCU to lead evaluation of new state-sponsored substance abuse treatment program
Avizia to expand healthcare IT operation in Fairfax County
How to tell it’s Farmers’ Market Week in Virginia
Centennial Century cycling event offers scenic Shenandoah Valley loops with 62, 31 and 5-mile options
Valley educators complete graduate certificate in restorative justice in education
Research slims down deep brain implants, potentially unlocking new treatment methods for neurological illnesses
VCU researcher awarded $1.7M to study interactions between doctors, black patients with diabetes
Virginia Professional Fire Fighters endorse Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Northam comments on marijuana decriminalization study
Orientation for new Waynesboro YMCA Swim Lesson Program set for Aug. 26
Waynesboro YMCA raising money for new pool steps
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 