William & Mary rolls to 103-59 win over Jamican U-21 Team
Published Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 9:08 am
Front Page » Sports » William & Mary rolls to 103-59 win over Jamican U-21 Team
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The William & Mary men’s basketball team raced out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back in a 103-59 victory over the Jamaican Under-21 National Team in the program’s 2017 international trip opener.
In total, the Tribe hit eight of its first nine shots and shot 68.2 percent in the first 10 minutes in jumping out to as much as 25-point advantage in the initial frame on the way to the 44-point margin.
Sophomore Matt Milon and freshman Jihar Williams, both making their Tribe debuts, topped six Green and Gold players in doubles figures. Milon scored a game-high 22 points in 22 minutes, including 11 of the team’s first 16 points. He was 7-of-14 from the floor and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
Williams tallied 16 points on 6-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-7 from long distance as well.
Seniors Jamison Glover and Connor Burchfield added 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Tribe squares off with the Jamaican Select Team on Tuesdaynight at 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET). The Select Team is made up of Jamaican players who have or are currently playing professionally, including a number of players from European clubs.
All three Tribe games of the 2017 Yard & Aboard Basketball Jam sponsored by the Jamaica Basketball Association and Staple Youth Organization will be played at GC Foster Sports College in Spanish Town.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion