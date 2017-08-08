William & Mary rolls to 103-59 win over Jamican U-21 Team

The William & Mary men’s basketball team raced out to a 16-0 lead and never looked back in a 103-59 victory over the Jamaican Under-21 National Team in the program’s 2017 international trip opener.

In total, the Tribe hit eight of its first nine shots and shot 68.2 percent in the first 10 minutes in jumping out to as much as 25-point advantage in the initial frame on the way to the 44-point margin.

Sophomore Matt Milon and freshman Jihar Williams , both making their Tribe debuts, topped six Green and Gold players in doubles figures. Milon scored a game-high 22 points in 22 minutes, including 11 of the team’s first 16 points. He was 7-of-14 from the floor and 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Williams tallied 16 points on 6-of-10 from the floor and 4-of-7 from long distance as well.

Seniors Jamison Glover and Connor Burchfield added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

The Tribe squares off with the Jamaican Select Team on Tuesdaynight at 6 p.m. local time (7 p.m. ET). The Select Team is made up of Jamaican players who have or are currently playing professionally, including a number of players from European clubs.

All three Tribe games of the 2017 Yard & Aboard Basketball Jam sponsored by the Jamaica Basketball Association and Staple Youth Organization will be played at GC Foster Sports College in Spanish Town.