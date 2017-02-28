 jump to example.com

William & Mary offensive coordinator Kevin Rogers resigns

Published Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 2:35 pm

william & maryWilliam & Mary offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kevin Rogers has announced his resignation.

Rogers recently completed his fourth season leading the Tribe’s offense and was instrumental in the program’s recent resurgence.

Under his direction, W&M’s scoring average (30.9) and total offense (411.5) in 2015 both ranked among the top-10 figures in the program’s 123-year history.

Additionally, he oversaw the development of standout quarterback Steve Cluley, who emerged into an all-conference quarterback and was one of the nation’s most accurate passers in 2015.

“The time was just right for me to step away from the position,” stated Rogers. “It was truly special to get to spend the last four seasons here at my alma mater and I will miss working with the staff and players. While you never know what the future might hold, and I haven’t closed any doors, I know that I have enjoyed a remarkable ride in this profession and I owe a sincere debt of gratitude to all the players and coaches I had the pleasure of working with these past four decades.”

Rogers, who played linebacker at W&M from 1971-73 and was the Tribe’s running backs coach from 1980-82, returned to Williamsburg in the spring of 2013 with impressive credentials that included nearly 30 years as a Division I coach and five seasons in the NFL as the Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach.

Rogers joined the Tribe staff after serving as Temple’s associate head coach and quarterback coach in 2012 and as Boston College’s offensive coordinator in 2011.

“We sincerely appreciate all the contributions that Kevin has made to our program,” W&M coach Jimmye Laycock said. “He came in four years ago and has worked tremendously hard to leave the offense in better shape than he found it. He has had a truly remarkable career and I know I speak for the entire Tribe Football family when I wish him the best for whatever he chooses to do next.”

