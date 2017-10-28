William & Mary loses at Maine, 23-6
The William & Mary football team fell at Maine, 23-6, on Saturday afternoon.
W&M (2-6, 0-5) jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a 41-yard field goal by Kris Hooper early in the first quarter but was outscored 23-3 during the remainder of the contest.
The Tribe limited Maine (4-3, 3-3) to just 342 total yards of offense but managed 199 yards of its own and converted on just one of its three trips into the red zone.
W&M trailed by just a touchdown, 13-6, entering the fourth quarter after Hooper connected on a 25-yard field goal late in the third stanza, but UM closed the game with 10 unanswered points.
Tailback Josh Mack provided the first score on a 2-yard touchdown run with 13:43 showing, while Brandon Briggs connected on his third field goal of the game – a 23-yard kick – with 8:13 remaining.
