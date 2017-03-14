William & Mary hires Samantha K. Huge as athletics director

William & Mary announced today that Samantha K. Huge has been appointed as the new director of athletics effective May 1.

Huge, currently the senior associate director of athletics at Texas A&M University, has 17 years of Division I athletics administration experience. She will become the first woman to hold the position at William & Mary since the job was combined in the 1980s to cover both men’s and women’s sports.

Huge will succeed Director of Athletics Terry Driscoll , who is retiring this year after 21 years. She will be introduced at a press conference Wednesday morning.

(Click here to watch live – 10 a.m.).

“William & Mary has a powerful tradition of athletic success and of doing varsity athletics right,” said W&M President Taylor Reveley. “Tribe Athletics requires a leader of great integrity and commitment to having athletes who thrive in classrooms and labs as well as on their teams. Samantha has the values, experience and determination to take W&M athletics to even greater heights, as we seek to provide a championship experience for every Tribe athlete and fan.

“We are delighted to welcome her to our community even as we are sad to see her splendid predecessor, Terry Driscoll , ride into the sunset.”