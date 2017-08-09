William & Mary blitzes Jamaican Select, 98-53

The William & Mary men’s basketball team used its 3-point arsenal to bounce the Jamaican Select Team, 98-53, on Tuesday in the second game of its international trip. The Tribe once again placed six players in double figures and connected on 18 3-pointers, while shooting 46.2 percent from long range.

Senior Connor Burchfield paced the team with 16 points, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Senior guard David Cohn added 15 points and eight assists, while freshman Jihar Williams enjoyed his second-straight double-digit effort, hitting five triples to finish with 15 points. Sophomore Justin Pierce turned in a double-double effort with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end.

The Tribe scored the game’s first seven points in opening up a lead it would never relinquish. W&M capped the quarter in similar fashion, scoring seven in the final 1:03 of the frame to open up a 28-13 advantage at the first break. Pierce tipped in a miss, before a Cohn steal and fastbreak dunk extended the margin to 12. Williams provided the dagger hitting a left wing triple just before the first-quarter horn. Pierce (6) and Cohn (10) combined for 16 of the Tribe’s 28 points in the opening frame.