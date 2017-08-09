 jump to example.com

William & Mary blitzes Jamaican Select, 98-53

Published Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 9:47 am

The William & Mary men’s basketball team used its 3-point arsenal to bounce the Jamaican Select Team, 98-53, on Tuesday in the second game of its international trip. The Tribe once again placed six players in double figures and connected on 18 3-pointers, while shooting 46.2 percent from long range.

william & marySenior Connor Burchfield paced the team with 16 points, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range, to go along with six rebounds and four assists. Senior guard David Cohn added 15 points and eight assists, while freshman Jihar Williams enjoyed his second-straight double-digit effort, hitting five triples to finish with 15 points. Sophomore Justin Pierce turned in a double-double effort with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, including nine on the offensive end.

The Tribe scored the game’s first seven points in opening up a lead it would never relinquish. W&M capped the quarter in similar fashion, scoring seven in the final 1:03 of the frame to open up a 28-13 advantage at the first break. Pierce tipped in a miss, before a Cohn steal and fastbreak dunk extended the margin to 12. Williams provided the dagger hitting a left wing triple just before the first-quarter horn. Pierce (6) and Cohn (10) combined for 16 of the Tribe’s 28 points in the opening frame.

The Jamaican Select Team, which was comprised mainly of professional players from Europe, pulled within 30-23 with six minutes remaining in the second quarter, but the Tribe used a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach. Senior Jamison Glover knocked down a triple to start the run, and Burchfield scored the final five points to push the margin to 40-23 with 4:12 left in the frame. Cohn and Pierce assisted on all four field goals, two apiece, during the spurt. W&M led 48-27 at the half, and the cushion never dropped below 20 the rest of the contest.

